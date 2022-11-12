The Sun Prairie Optimists recognized Sun Prairie High School students Fernando Gamillo and Alix Hernandez as the November Optimist youth of the month.

Gamillo is a senior and the president of the Hispanic Student Union. As president, he is planning to raise money for Puerto Rico and plan a field trip for members of the Hispanic Student Union. In addition, he was in home construction last year, where he worked with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a family.

