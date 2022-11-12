The Sun Prairie Optimists recognized Sun Prairie High School students Fernando Gamillo and Alix Hernandez as the November Optimist youth of the month.
Gamillo is a senior and the president of the Hispanic Student Union. As president, he is planning to raise money for Puerto Rico and plan a field trip for members of the Hispanic Student Union. In addition, he was in home construction last year, where he worked with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a family.
“I plan on joining the union after high school and getting an apprenticeship to become a heavy equipment operator,” Gamillo said.
During the summer, he participates in rodeos and helps his friends milk cows and plow fields.
Hernandez is a senior who is also a member of the Hispanic Student Union. However, she has belonged to many other clubs and organizations in her high school career, including freshman volleyball, Yearbook Club, Sound Of Sun Prairie (9th and 10th grade), French Club and Latin Club.
“I plan to graduate High School and get my CAN Certificate,” Hernandez said. “Then, attend MATC and study the Nursing field. I want to become a Pediatric Nurse.”
In addition, she said that she currently works part time and doesn’t get home until 11 p.m. However, with her remaining free time, she likes to do photography, baking, fishing, hiking, interior design, scrapbooking and drawing.