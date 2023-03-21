Kris Ganske, parent of a 6-year-old Creekside Elementary student, spoke at the Sun Prairie School Board meeting on March 13 about the cease and desist letter she received on Feb. 20 from the school district’s attorney in response to email conversations with Creekside Principal Kyle Walsh.
Ganske asked Walsh to be more transparent with parents and caregivers in communicating what was being taught, and then a few days later, Walsh recorded himself reading “When Aiden became a brother,” by Kyle Lukoff, for all Creekside students to listen to on National Reading Day.
The children’s book is about a young transgender boy coming out and being a brother to his newborn sibling. Ganske made it clear that she didn’t have a problem with the book being read to the elementary students, but with the lack of transparency in the way it was done.
“I asked him if he could be transparent with parents with any guidelines outside the curriculum,” Ganske said. “Not even a week and a half later, I got an email from a staff member that he had sent an email that he was recording himself reading a transgender book in audio.”
She said that teachers and staff members were informed about the upcoming reading, and Walsh provided resources to teachers on how to address student’s questions and confusions surrounding the topic. However, there wasn’t any notice given to parents.
In Ganske’s email to Walsh, she said that this situation is “beyond disturbing” and is “borderline grooming.” She questioned why he felt the need to record his own voice reading the book and not have teachers read it to their classes.
“Children learn 75% by facial expression,” Ganske said. “I know my 6-year-old probably isn’t paying attention to an audio recording. A book that is trying to send a message like that should be read by their teacher who is their most trusting adult in the school.”
She restated her position of concern in the lack of transparency.
“I have no problem with the book, I have a problem with the lack of transparency,” Ganske said. “I have an LGBTQ daughter. We are completely open in our household when it comes to that.”
Ganske relayed comments of other parents to Walsh in that same email, referring to Walsh as “will he be the next SP pedo staff member?” and “what’s next, a drag show?”
In the district’s cease and desist letter, attorney Lori Lubinsky directed Ganske to refrain from any further communications with Walsh that “state, imply or even suggest that Principal Walsh is engaging in ‘grooming’ and/or ‘disturbing’ activities, or stating or implying that he is and/or will be the next ‘SP Pedo staff member.’
“These comments are patently false and highly defamatory,” the letter said. “You are hereby on notice that a civil cause of action for defamation exists under Wisconsin law against persons who make false and defamatory statements about another.”
Ganske said she felt silenced and threatened from the letter.
“I’m wondering why we are silencing our parents,” Ganske said to the school board. “ I felt like it was a scare tactic from the administration telling me I am not to question anything.”
The cease and desist letter acknowledged Ganske’s right to her opinion, but stated that the district reflects the values of the community it serves, and her opinion did not give her the right to harass and defame a district employee.