Kris Ganske school board
Kris Ganske makes a public comment to the school board on March 13 regarding her cease and desist letter.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

Kris Ganske, parent of a 6-year-old Creekside Elementary student, spoke at the Sun Prairie School Board meeting on March 13 about the cease and desist letter she received on Feb. 20 from the school district’s attorney in response to email conversations with Creekside Principal Kyle Walsh.

Ganske asked Walsh to be more transparent with parents and caregivers in communicating what was being taught, and then a few days later, Walsh recorded himself reading “When Aiden became a brother,” by Kyle Lukoff, for all Creekside students to listen to on National Reading Day.

