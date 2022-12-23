Lisa Goldsberry has announced her Sun Prairie School Board campaign.
“I am excited to run for a seat on the Sun Prairie School Board,” Goldsberry said in statement announcing her campaign. She ran unsuccessfully for the board in 2022, losing to Steve Schroeder in a recount.
She grew up in Chicago and moved to Sun Prairie with her son in 2015 after having lived 8 years in California and 7 years in Florida, respectively.
A mental health professional with more than 20 years’ experience in clinical, social work and educational settings, Goldsberry gained her experience working as Child Protective Service Case Manager/Licensing Specialist, Day Treatment Clinician, Substitute Teaching, Community School Site Coordinator and Building Bridges Clinical Coordinator.
Goldsberry recently accepted a position as a Student Engagement Coordinator in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
“I hope to utilize the training and skills acquired from my years of experience to help the Sun Prairie Area School District become an institution where all children can grow and move closer to the emotional and mental well being needed to achieve academic success and prepare them to be productive and healthy global citizens,” Goldsberry said in the release.
Goldsberry said her core beliefs about education are:
• All children can learn;
• Community involvement is key to growth and
• Fiscal responsibility ensures a healthy community.
“I believe, if more school board members were willing to ask questions and hold the district administrators accountable, this district can do a much better job in all three of these areas,” Goldsberry added. “If elected, I will be the type of school board member to do just that.”
The general election is scheduled to take place April 4, with a primary on Feb. 21 if necessary.
Other announced candidates include incumbent Carol Albright and challenger Katey Kamoku. The deadline for candidates to file is Tuesday, Jan. 3.