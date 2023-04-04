Challengers Katey Kamoku and Lisa Goldsberry defeated incumbents Carol Albright and Tom Weber for Sun Prairie School Board in the Tuesday, April 4, 2023 spring election.

Kamoku led all candidates with 7,343 votes, (29%), followed by Goldsberry’s 6,619 votes (26.2%), Albright’s 5,679 (22.5%) and Weber’s 5,488 (21.7%). There were 163 write-in votes.

