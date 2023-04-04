Challengers Katey Kamoku and Lisa Goldsberry defeated incumbents Carol Albright and Tom Weber for Sun Prairie School Board in the Tuesday, April 4, 2023 spring election.
Kamoku led all candidates with 7,343 votes, (29%), followed by Goldsberry’s 6,619 votes (26.2%), Albright’s 5,679 (22.5%) and Weber’s 5,488 (21.7%). There were 163 write-in votes.
Kamoku, who is the executive director of the Explore Children’s Museum in Sun Prairie, said she was running “to rebuild trust between community members, educators and district leaders.”
She emphasized wanting to “examine the negative effects of the pandemic on our children and support measures to improve mental health and increase academic readiness and effectiveness,” as well as “create meaningful, transparent and open dialogue between community members and parents/caregivers about their experience within the school district.”
Goldsberry, who lost the 2022 school board election to current school board president Steve Schroeder by just seven votes, decided to run again on her core values that all children can learn, community involvement is the key to growth and fiscal responsibility ensures a healthy community.
“I believe, if more school board members were willing to ask questions and hold the district administrators accountable, this district can do a much better job in all three of these areas,” Goldsberry said after announcing her campaign.
After losing reelection, Albright said that she will “finally retire from Sun Prairie Area School District after serving the community for over 50 years.” She thanked everyone who has supported her all her years with the school district.