Legacy.com founder Stopher Bartol credits his accomplishments to two of Wisconsin’s top schools and now wants to pay his success forward to a superstar from his high school.
The 1984 Sun Prairie High School (SPHS) graduate and his wife, Sheryl, are funding a full-tuition, four-year scholarship for a Sun Prairie High School senior to attend his alma mater, Beloit College.
U.S. News & World Report ranks the college high for its first-year experience program, innovative curriculum emphasizing career readiness, and the value of its world-class liberal arts education.
Prospective Sun Prairie East and West High School seniors must apply to Beloit College by the Jan. 15 regular decision deadline and be accepted.
Bartol, a 1988 economics graduate, says the college is where he honed his leadership and business skills. He founded Legacy.com in 1998, introducing online obituaries and growing the company from a small number of newspaper partnerships to a global market.
“The many experiences, lessons, and values I gained from my time at Beloit College helped pave the path forward for my success as an entrepreneur and in life,” Bartol said. “I hope this scholarship provides the same rewarding opportunity to a young student who embodies the mission of Beloit College.”
Teagan Rodgers was the scholarship’s first recipient.
College alums like Bartol have a strong tradition of mentoring, networking with, and providing internships to fellow Beloiters. Bartol’s mother, Louette Bartol, a longtime SPHS English and Latin teacher, left a legacy of learning. The SPHS Wall of Success recipient is a member of the Beloit College Board of Trustees.
“Stopher’s generous donation embodies his commitment to our mission to encourage productive collaborators, creative problem solvers, and effective communicators,” Beloit College Vice President for Enrollment Leslie Davidson said. “We are excited to work with Sun Prairie High Schools to identify students who will thrive at Beloit and, ultimately, join our community of alumni shaping lives defined by purpose, creativity, and an entrepreneurial spark.”
In 2023, the college will launch Impact Beloit, an initiative that brings together its community-based learning and career-readiness programs to strengthen opportunities for real-life work experiences, mentoring, and credential-building to prepare students for the world beyond college.
Beloit College is a private liberal arts college in Beloit, Wisconsin, recognized for its longstanding commitment to curricular innovation, as well as hands-on, active-learning, and international education programs. The Beloit College community is diverse and noted for its passionate engagement with ideas and the world; its students are from nearly every state as well as 44 nations. Beloit College offers more than 50 majors, 30 minors, dual-degree and pre-professional programs, 100 study abroad programs, and several domestic study programs. For more information, visitwww.beloit.edu.