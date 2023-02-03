The Sun Prairie, Marshall, Cambridge (SPMC) Girls Varsity Bowling team swept Monona Grove 9-0 at Ten Pin Alley on Monday, Jan. 23 to finish an undefeated conference season.
The team, which consists of three girls from Sun Prairie, two from Cambridge and one from Marshall, captured the District 4 Conference title and clinched the only conference Division 1 state qualifying bid.
SPMC finished the season with an average just shy of 184. However, the young team that consists of four juniors, a sophomore and a freshman, has shown strong improvement, averaging 194.5 over the last two weeks of the season.
“I really don’t think these girls have achieved their potential yet,” Program Leader and Coach John Breunig said. “This team is really good. They have shown signs, but not as well as I think they can.”
There are no seniors on the team and it is their first year all bowling together.
“They have gelled together very well,” Girls Head Coach Cher Breunig said. “They all work so hard at practice. They are strong athletes.”
Junior Tayler Baker of Sun Prairie is one of the multi-sport athletes on the team. She compared the competition of bowling to her varsity softball experience.
“I feel less comfortable bowling because one open can really change a game, whereas one ball pitched in softball isn’t going to make much of a difference,” Baker said. “I feel more pressure in bowling, but I have a good mental state where I can lockdown during matches and bowl to my best ability.”
“Mental toughness is the hardest thing to coach,” John Breunig said. “You have to keep building their confidence up. To get them to understand if they can let the one shot go, it’s going to make the next shot better.”
Baker contributed going to state four times in two sports as an underclassman as to why she is good under pressure. As for the team’s success, Baker said it comes down to how close the team members are with one another.
“Out of all my years, this is definitely the closest we’ve been as a team,” Baker said. “We do team dinners and team sleepovers. We built that chemistry right away at the beginning of the year as a new team.”
John Breunig mentioned that they welcomed and supported Sophie Cesario — who had no prior bowling experience — since day one.
“They support each other on every shot,” John Breunig said. “The girls have great camaraderie; we just have to maximize our potential.”
SPMC has proven that they can compete with some of the best teams in the state, and is practicing multiple times a week to prepare.
“My goal is for us to win, but I’d like to at least be top 3,” Cher Breunig said. “We need to have fun and we need to work on some single pins.”
Porter captures Bowler of the YearCambridge freshman Maggie Porter won the conference singles title, with an 84.3% fill rate. A fill rate is the percentage of frames that a bowler throws a strike or a spare. The girls with the top 4 fill percentages qualified for the singles competition at state.
“It was definitely surprising to win,” Porter said. “It is my first year bowling in high school and I didn’t know what to expect. I’m really proud of myself because some days were really tough for me and I didn’t let it overwhelm me.”
Porter said her accomplishment was due to her spare shooting improvements this season, especially picking up the 10-pin. She credits her teammates and coaching for always having her back and being there to pick her up when she is down.
“I love my whole team,” Porter said. “I’ve known some of them for a while, but I love making new friends and growing bonds with people.”
One teammate she’s known much longer than the rest.
“I really enjoy bowling with my sister,” Porter said. “Sometimes we get really competitive.”
The competitiveness showed this season, as Porter finished second in the conference in strike percentage, striking 52.3%. Her older sister, Libby Porter, beat her out for highest strike rate by less than a tenth of a percent at 52.4%.
“I get to have her with me through everything and I get to experience it with her,” Porter said. “I am thankful for that.”
In addition, Sun Prairie junior Ava Rodefeld finished second place in the conference with a 84.1% fill rate, qualifying for state alongside Porter.
The Wisconsin High School State Bowling Tournament is March 3-5 at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Weston. For more information, visit https://www.bowlwi.com/high-school-bowling-club/.