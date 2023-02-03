The Sun Prairie, Marshall, Cambridge (SPMC) Girls Varsity Bowling team swept Monona Grove 9-0 at Ten Pin Alley on Monday, Jan. 23 to finish an undefeated conference season.

The team, which consists of three girls from Sun Prairie, two from Cambridge and one from Marshall, captured the District 4 Conference title and clinched the only conference Division 1 state qualifying bid.

SPMC Girls Bowling
TOP: The SPMC girls bowling team consists of (left to right): Maggie Porter, Tayler Baker, Libby Porter, Ava Rodefeld, Shuana Vang and Sophie Cesario.
SPMC Huddle
The SPMC girls varsity bowling team discuss their gameplan leading up to their match against Oregon, Memorial, Verona on Monday, Jan. 16 at Prairie Lanes.
Ava Rodefeld
Ava Rodefeld picks up a 10-pin while her teammates and coaches anticipate the outcome.

