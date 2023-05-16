On Saturday, May 6, the Sun Prairie Chapter of the non-profit group Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) organized a ‘Guru Vandana’ event at Meadow View Elementary School to honor and appreciate teachers in the local community.
The event brought together the mayor, teachers, students, parents and community members to celebrate the invaluable contributions of teachers to society.
According to the HSS press release, one of the guiding principles in the Hindu culture is that teachers are people of honor. “Guru” is a Sanskrit term associated with someone who is a “teacher, guide, expert or master” of certain knowledge or a field.
A guru or teacher is held in high esteem in the Hindu culture and embodies a great significance in our lives.
“It is rightly said that the noblest profession, that of a great teacher, can never be erased,” the release said. “It takes a big heart to help guide and shape young minds.”
Rani Laxmibai Shakha, a chapter of HSS, invited Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, several teachers and two principals from Sun Prairie schools to attend. They hosted the Guru Vandana ceremony, in Meadowview Elementary School, Sun Prairie, that allowed the students to honor their teachers through a lamp lighting.
According to HSS the lamp lighting represents the blaze of knowledge that dispels the darkness of ignorance. The children then ceremonially thanked the teachers, offering gifts and homages.
“Our teachers are the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to shape the future of our children and society,” a HSS spokesperson said. “This event was a small way to show our appreciation for their invaluable contributions.”
In return, Esser and several of the teachers also offered their thanks and appreciation to this organization.
“I had a great time being here today and enjoyed the performances by sweet and charming kids,” Esser said. “I like the way your community appreciates the teachers and the food was great too.”
Meadow View Elementary School Principal Cynthia Bell said it was her fourth time being a part of this event.
“We are celebrating the people that make a difference in the community,” Bell said. “If you get an invitation from your students next time, please come and experience the love and affection from this organization.”