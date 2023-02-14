Madison College is offering financial assistance for graduating high school seniors that attend one of the local area high schools through its Scholars of Promise (SoP) program. SoP is an access program with the goal of removing financial barriers for promising students.
The program covers tuition and fee costs that scholarships and grants don’t cover for up to six semesters. In addition, SoP students who are admitted to the University of Wisconsin-Madison are guaranteed to have their tuition and fees covered by a financial aid promise program while they pursue a bachelor’s degree at UW-Madison.
“Scholars of Promise empowers income-eligible students to start their higher education journey with strong support programs and financial assistance to reach their academic dreams,” SoP event coordinator Janell Lathrop said. “We are strongly encouraging eligible high school seniors to attend the Scholars of Promise Apply Day event with their friends and family to apply for our inclusive program.”
Apply Day is March 1 at Madison College’s Goodman South Campus from 5-8 p.m. Students can receive assistance in applying for the program with staff providing guided step-by-step support. There will be prizes and swag bag handouts for students that attend Apply Day.
All graduating seniors that attend a local high school in the Madison College district are eligible. The SoP team has reached out to over 70 area high schools about the program and Appy Day. Since its creation in 2017, SoP has received almost $1 million in funding.
According to Madison College’s website, the program has had 109 graduated and transferred students with an average financial support of $3,279 per student.
All applications are due by April 1 and applicants are picked in early May. To learn more about Scholars of Promise, and/or to see Apply Day in action on March 1st, contact Brittany Knuteson at bknuteson1@madisoncollege.edu or (608) 246-6036.