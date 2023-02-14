Madison College (Madison Area Technical College)

Madison College

 Courtesy Madison College/Facebook

Madison College is offering financial assistance for graduating high school seniors that attend one of the local area high schools through its Scholars of Promise (SoP) program. SoP is an access program with the goal of removing financial barriers for promising students.

The program covers tuition and fee costs that scholarships and grants don’t cover for up to six semesters. In addition, SoP students who are admitted to the University of Wisconsin-Madison are guaranteed to have their tuition and fees covered by a financial aid promise program while they pursue a bachelor’s degree at UW-Madison.

