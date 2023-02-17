National FFA Week (2023)

The Sun Prairie FFA Chapter will observe National FFA Week, Feb. 18-25, with several articles detailing their chapter’s hard work during the 2022-23 school year.

National FFA Week always runs from Saturday to Saturday and encompasses Feb. 22, George Washington’s birthday. This year, the week kicks off on Feb. 18 and culminates on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Horizontal FFA Week Logo (2023)

