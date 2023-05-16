Westside’s original secretary Audrey Lukes poses on her 95th birthday with principal Nikki Harcus.
Westside Principal Nikki Harcus gives a tour of the school to former teachers and staff.
Former teachers and staff (Left-right) Karen Bareis, Audrey Lukes, Kay Sweet and Janice Gratch took a tour of Westside Elementary School on May 4.
Audrey Lukes celebrated her 95th birthday by taking a tour of Westside Elementary School on Thursday, May 4 in Sun Prairie where she was the original secretary when the school opened in 1966.
“I came with the school,” Lukes said. “I moved into my office before the building was even finished.”
Principal Nikki Harcus gave Lukes the tour of the school. Lukes noted that the school was only half the size that it is now when she worked there.
“This is so wonderful,” Lukes said. The entire thing was incredible. It was most enjoyable to reconnect with the school.
Joining Lukes were former teachers Karen Bareis, Janice Gratch and Kay Sweet.
