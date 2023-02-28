At 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Sun Prairie Area School District sent out an email to Sun Prairie secondary families after a student found a "threatening note" in a bathroom at Sun Prairie West High School earlier that day.

"We were able to identify the student who wrote the note, and that individual has taken responsibility," the email said. "The student has indicated that there was never any plan to harm others. We are continuing to partner with law enforcement in this ongoing investigation."

