At 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Sun Prairie Area School District sent out an email to Sun Prairie secondary families after a student found a "threatening note" in a bathroom at Sun Prairie West High School earlier that day.
"We were able to identify the student who wrote the note, and that individual has taken responsibility," the email said. "The student has indicated that there was never any plan to harm others. We are continuing to partner with law enforcement in this ongoing investigation."
The email was written by West Principal Jennifer Ploeger and Director of School Operations Nick Reichhoff.
The police department and school officials believe there are no lingering school safety concerns at this time. However, the email said the school will be increasing police presence for the remainder of the week.
The note was turned over to school administration, but not before pictures of the note were taken and posted on social media by students.
"We have been in close contact with the Sun Prairie Police Department, and our school resource officers assisted school administration with a prompt and thorough investigation," the email said. "Making threats of school violence is always prohibited, and we take all threats very seriously. The situation will be handled according to our handbook and District policy. All students should know that making threats can result in serious school-based consequences, including expulsion, as well as serious legal consequences."
The email added that the district is grateful for the student body for coming forward with the note and information that assisted in determining the author.
"We also know that these types of situations elicit a variety of emotions," the email said. "As always, our school-based teams will be ready to respond as needed to any concerns. If your child needs to talk with someone to process this incident, members of our student services department are ready to work with them."