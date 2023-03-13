This Spring, Prairie View Middle School students in Sun Prairie will compete to win cash prizes against seven other Wisconsin schools in the six-week energy conservation program, Renew Our Schools.
This program, run by Focus On Energy and the Wisconsin K-12 Energy Education Program (Keep), gives students the opportunity to learn key concepts while making behavioral changes to reduce energy consumption within their schools. Students can win cash prizes by completing two mini-challenges, including investigating their home energy use and dedicating one school day to save energy by 3%.
“We are excited to be involved in another round of Renew Our Schools,” Focus on Energy Program Manager Heather Feigum said. “This challenge has proven that small changes can contribute to huge savings for schools and their local community. In the last challenge (Fall 2022), participating schools saved 30,383-kilowatt hours on their utility bills, equivalent to saving 2,423 gallons of gasoline.”
The challenge runs from March 6 to April 21, 2023. Follow along with each school’s success on the Focus on Energy and KEEP Facebook pages.
Schools interested in incorporating energy efficiency into their curriculum should consider enrolling in the next challenge, Fall 2023. Focus on Energy and KEEP will continue to sponsor Wisconsin schools wanting to sign up. Visit focusonenergy.com/renewourschools to learn more and fill out an interest form.
About KEEP
The Wisconsin K-12 Energy Education Program (KEEP) promotes energy education in Wisconsin schools. With support from Alliant Energy, Madison Gas & Electric, We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, WPPI Energy, and Xcel Energy, KEEP leverages teacher education to improve and increase energy literacy in Wisconsin’s K-12 schools as a means of contributing to statewide energy savings.
About Focus on Energy
Focus on Energy is Wisconsin’s statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program funded by the state’s investor-owned energy utilities and participating municipal and electric cooperative utilities. Focus on Energy works with eligible Wisconsin residents and businesses to install cost-effective energy efficiency and renewable energy products. Focus on Energy information, resources and financial incentives help to implement projects that otherwise would not be completed. A recent independent evaluation found that for every $1 invested, Focus on Energy generates more than $4 in benefits for Wisconsin residents and businesses. For more information call 800.762.7077 or visitfocusonenergy.com.