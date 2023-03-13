Prairie View Middle School (PVMS)

Prairie View Middle School is located at 400 N. Thompson Road in Sun Prairie.

This Spring, Prairie View Middle School students in Sun Prairie will compete to win cash prizes against seven other Wisconsin schools in the six-week energy conservation program, Renew Our Schools.

This program, run by Focus On Energy and the Wisconsin K-12 Energy Education Program (Keep), gives students the opportunity to learn key concepts while making behavioral changes to reduce energy consumption within their schools. Students can win cash prizes by completing two mini-challenges, including investigating their home energy use and dedicating one school day to save energy by 3%.

