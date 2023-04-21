The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is demanding answers from the Sun Prairie Area School District after families complained that an 18-year-old transgender female student fully undressed and showered with freshman girls in the Sun Prairie East High School girls locker room on March 3.
In an email to the Sun Prairie School Board on April 19, obtained by The Star, the institute said the school district failed to protect students’ rights and it claimed that four freshman girls being exposed to male genitalia is a sexual harassment violation under Title IX.
Institute Atty. Dan Lennington is representing the case. He declined to specifically comment on who he is representing.
However, he did say that “Title IX prohibits discrimination that includes sexual discrimination and sexual harassment and exposing male genitalia to four teenage girls is sexual harassment.”
Lennington added that in “some ways this isn’t a transgender issue.”
“It’s the same thing if a gym teacher did this to the girls,” he said. “It could’ve been a non-trans student. It could’ve been anyone. We’re upset because someone exposed their penis to four teenage girls.”
In its letter, the institute further said its sources told them the girls “had a general idea that this student identifies as transgender and has used girls’ bathrooms before.”
According to Lennington, the district failed to promptly respond after becoming aware of the incident and failed to follow its own policy in response to alleged sexual harassment. He said the district administrators need to be held accountable.
“Title IX requires that all reports regarding student harassment be taken seriously and treated fairly,” the institute’s letter to the school board said.
The school district “cannot possibly know whether the girls experienced unwelcome conduct that negatively impacted their education because it has done nothing to investigate,” the letter continued.
The letter added that the district only acted in a manner that met the transgendered student’s interests.
The institute is demanding that the district take immediate action to protect the federal rights of all students in the future, including following proper federal and state Title IX procedures and offering victims of sexual harassment supportive measures and the opportunity to file a complaint. Other demands include retraining district staff and disciplining staff that failed to protect the students’ rights.
School district response
Due to privacy laws, district officials said they cannot comment on the details of the incident, but confirmed in an email to parents that they are aware of it and said a Fox News article on April 21 “provides neither an accurate nor complete account of the events that occurred.”
“We also want you to know that the district had previously addressed this incident when it was brought to our attention,” the district said in the email to parents. “Steps have been taken to ensure that it does not recur.”
The letter went on to say that student services are available for any students needing support and that district staff are available to address questions or concerns.
The institute has additionally filed an open records request, seeking the school’s restroom and locker room guidance that was in effect on March 3.
Lennington wouldn’t comment on whether the institute may file a lawsuit against the district, but said “we hope that they do the right thing” and that the district can “learn from this teachable moment.”
The link to the district’s student discrimination and harassment can be found here, along with the district’s procedure.
The school board also has the following locker room policy: