The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is demanding answers from the Sun Prairie Area School District after families complained that an 18-year-old transgender female student fully undressed and showered with freshman girls in the Sun Prairie East High School girls locker room on March 3.

In an email to the Sun Prairie School Board on April 19, obtained by The Star, the institute said the school district failed to protect students’ rights and it claimed that four freshman girls being exposed to male genitalia is a sexual harassment violation under Title IX.

