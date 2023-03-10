Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Student Policy and School Operations, Dr. Nick Reichhoff, has been promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Operations beginning the 2023-24 school year as Janet Rosseter declared her intention to start a new career journey at the end of June.
Rosseter has served as Assistant Superintendent of Operations since 2017. Under her leadership, the district has successfully navigated through three historic referenda (including five separate ballot questions) and all the processes accompanying the subsequent transformation of this school district. Compensation plans for all employee groups have been revised, and transformative capital projects have been completed across the district. Rosseter oversaw the school district’s operations during one of the most challenging situations in modern public education history, the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On behalf of this community, on behalf of the staff of the SPASD, we thank Janet for her outstanding dedication and leadership,” Superintendent Brad Saron said.
Reichhoff has earned a promotion to Assistant Superintendent of Operations position after serving as the district’s Director of Student Policy & School Operations for the last four years. Reichhoff oversaw school safety initiatives in that role, developing and implementing student policies and the district’s response to serious incidents. Reichhoff also had a significant role in navigating the COVID-19 public health emergency and ensuring secondary learning spaces were ready as a part of the most recent referendum projects.
“Many in the SPASD have had the opportunity to work with Nick, and his reputation for thoughtfulness, clear communication, competency and follow-through precede this appointment,” Saron said.
Before coming to the SPASD, Reichhoff had experience as a teacher, principal, Director of Student Learning and Director of Human Resources. He will bring his classroom, school-level and district-wide perspective to this role. He received a Master’s and Ph.D. from UW-Madison in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis.