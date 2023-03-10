Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Student Policy and School Operations, Dr. Nick Reichhoff, has been promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Operations beginning the 2023-24 school year as Janet Rosseter declared her intention to start a new career journey at the end of June.

Rosseter has served as Assistant Superintendent of Operations since 2017. Under her leadership, the district has successfully navigated through three historic referenda (including five separate ballot questions) and all the processes accompanying the subsequent transformation of this school district. Compensation plans for all employee groups have been revised, and transformative capital projects have been completed across the district. Rosseter oversaw the school district’s operations during one of the most challenging situations in modern public education history, the COVID-19 pandemic.

