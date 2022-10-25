The Wisconsin K-12 Energy Education Program (KEEP) and WPPI Energy have selected Royal Oaks Elementary School teacher Patrick Bencher as 2022 Energy Educator of the Year.
“Patrick is passionate not only about teaching students about conservation, renewable energies and the environment; he is passionate about living it,” said his Principal James Ackley.
His second-grade colleagues at Royal Oaks—Sara Reindl and Geri Stenstrup—agree.
“Patrick’s enthusiasm is simply contagious,” Reindl and Stenstrup said in a press release announcing the award. “He inspires not only his students, but adults as well.”
Bencher led his school’s effort in the successful installation of a 5.22 kW photovoltaic solar array, which is connected to the STEM center in his building. Students can now view the solar dashboard and witness in-the-moment solar savings which helps to foster their energy literacy in a meaningful way. The research, funding, educating and installation coordination of the solar panels were spearheaded by Bencher.
Reindl and Stenstrup, describe Bencher’s work ethic as “leading by example, creating educational opportunities and doing the legwork to make things happen.”
Energy conservation education is also a priority for Bencher. This past school year he enrolled his school in the Renew Our Schools Energy Competition where he and his students actively worked to reduce energy cost in the school while also competing with other schools across Wisconsin.
Patrick organized a team of students (R.E.S.T.—Rocket Energy Saving Team) to lead the energy conservation effort. A few innovative initiatives the team implemented included replacing light bulbs, introducing motion detectors to activate lighting, shutdown plans for lights throughout the day as well as creating educational posters and a YouTube video on how all students can help conserve energy.
“In the end, we reduced the building’s average electricity consumption by 18% and saved around $800 on the school’s energy bill over a six-week period,” Bencher said. “We actually won the competition too, but perhaps the best outcome was how it raised awareness, changed building habits, and transferred into action that students ultimately carried out in their own homes.”
Not only does Patrick provide energy lessons and learning opportunities for his students, but he also brings energy conservation to life through his own actions.
Some ways he carries out his conservation commitment are by riding his bike to school, using recycled or reusable containers, using cloth diapers for his children and he even has an eco-friendly dual-flush toilet.
Bencher’s conservation commitment and passion extend beyond energy education as well. He has generated support for a greenhouse and several raised garden beds where students learn the value of planting and harvesting their own food.
“In terms of my own personal passion, I feel a deep calling and responsibility to teach all students who pass through my classroom to develop a love and appreciation of nature,” he said, “hence the sustainability work and ongoing expansion of our school garden.”
Bencher has also partnered with a local middle school to participate in “Marsh Days,” where Royal Oaks second grade students travel to Patrick Marsh and study water clarity, prairie maintenance, logging and wild animal preservation.
He serves as the Royal Oaks Science Curriculum Representative. His input and work on this committee benefits the learning of all elementary age students as well as providing a tremendous resource for our classroom teachers.
Patrick will be formally recognized at the Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education (WAEE) Celebration of Excellence Awards Ceremony on Nov. 3. He will also receive a $1,000 award to help to continue his work in energy education.
The Wisconsin K-12 Energy Education Program (KEEP) annually sponsors the Energy Educator of the Year Award. This award serves to recognize and reward exemplary energy educators in the state of Wisconsin.
By highlighting individuals who have made energy education a priority in their teaching and outreach initiatives, this program helps to demonstrate the importance of energy education to increasing the energy literacy of Wisconsin citizens and improving the quality of life in Wisconsin toward more sustainable human and natural communities.
For more information, watch Bencher’s YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ijWyEewrmw.