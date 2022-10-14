Electors from the Sun Prairie Area School District set the property tax levy and school board member salaries at the 2022 annual meeting held at the Sun Prairie West High School Performing Arts Center on Monday, Oct. 10.
In addition, Superintendent Brad Saron presented the district’s new five-year strategic framework plan and Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter shared the 2022-23 budget summary report.
“The total projected levy for the upcoming year is $72,210,000, a 3.7% increase overall,” Rosseter said. “However, notice that the general fund levy is down 2.4%.”
The general fund levy is expected to decrease because of the expectation the mill rate will decrease.
“Even with the 3.7% increase, we expect our mill rate to decrease from $11.61 to $11.36,” Rosseter said. “That $11.36 is a 2.2% decrease in the mill rate.”
She gave two main reasons for the decrease in mill rate: The city is getting more money from the state for property tax relief and the community is rapidly growing.
“This past year, there was $3 million worth of new construction in the Sun Prairie Area,” Rosseter said. “There are more people sharing that levy.”
However, she noted the percent change in tax levy could vary slightly among the 10 municipalities that make up the district.
“Our mill rate has steadily declined since 2019-20,” Rosseter said. “We will receive the equalized aid growth from the Department of Public Instruction on Oct. 15 and then we will adopt an original budget by Oct. 31.”
The school district’s overall expenditure budget for 2022-23 is projected at $207,900,000.
Former school board member Mary Ellen Havel-Lang asked about the future financial state of the district’s budget.
“The pattern shows that there will be reductions in the coming years, significant projected decreases in some years,” Havel-Lang said. “What is the board’s planning on doing as far as budget reductions to meet those goals rather than going to referendum every three years?”
Rosseter responded that it’s problematic because of the gap between the inflation rate and the lack of federal funding.
“If the inflation rate continues and the state continues funding the way it has been, we will be in budget reduction mode,” Rosseter said.
Resident Tracy Frank addressed the issue of not currently having a budget reduction plan.
“Our surveys say 52% of employees said this is a good place to work,” Frank said. “Over the last 10 years as a district we have grown in administrative costs significantly.”
She added that 10 years ago there were just 11 positions listed as full-time at the district office and as of last year that number is up to 49.
“The cost was around $1 million 10 years ago for those positions,” Frank said. “Last year it was $4.6 million. Our student population only increased 1% in that time.”
She said that if there are more administrators supporting teachers, the employee satisfaction levels should have increased. She said she wants the school board to consider freezing new positions at the district office.
“I think it would save us money and I think it could help with the referendum passing by showing a start to a budget reduction plan,” Frank said.
Rosseter addressed Frank’s concerns, stating that the district contributes a lot of the survey results as consequences of COVID-19.
“Without a doubt, everyone of our staff members would say last year was the toughest year of their careers,” Rosseter said. “We are struggling with substitutes and we are struggling across the board with all positions. I believe we would fair no worse than other districts if they took the same surveys.”
Board President Steve Schroeder and Rosseter acknowledged that many administrative positions were added because the community asked for them. Schroeder said community feedback was a big reason the district hired a director of equity and another director of student services.
Rosseter added that there have been many more administrative positions due to the growth in number of schools: “As our district grows, we have transitioned . . . to needing to put systems in place to bind the schools together. Positions have been added to put these systems in place.”
Schroeder said the notion that directors are being added left and right is not accurate. The district, he added, will not be able to cut $7 million in the budget by cutting administrative positions.
The minutes and agenda of the annual meeting can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/wi/spasd/Board.nsf/Public.