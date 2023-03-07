Former Sun Prairie Area School District Community Liaison Teran Peterson criticized the district during the Feb. 27 board meeting and called for a performance improvement plan for Superintendent Brad Saron.
BackgroundPeterson submitted a resignation letter on Jan. 12 that was declined by the district the following day.
She cited her reasoning for her resignation was due to the district not meeting its equity goals, ignoring the work she set out to do and the system being set up to fail.
“Time after time the system seemed to fail,” Peterson said in an interview following the Feb. 27 board meeting. “My emails to principals would go unresponded. Scheduling equity meetings and training would go ignored.”
She said the system was set up to fail because no one had to report to Director of Systemic Equity and Inclusion Michael Morgan and there was no accountability for principals to participate in equity work.
Peterson was the district’s community liaison for the past 18 months. Prior to that, she identified as a long time advocate/supporter of Sun Prairie schools. She was hired to work with Morgan when the district added the administrator position in efforts to reduce inequities in the schools.
Peterson handled more of the community engagement side, coordinating events for Black History Month with Black Student Union (BSU) advisors and partnering with many organizations such as 100 Black Men.
“As the work continued I felt I was sandbagged and not supported,” Peterson said. “I feel they wanted me to be an event planner instead of doing more impactful work.”
According to Peterson, she was told by district administrators in a meeting that they would change her job description and support her work more but nothing changed.
“Following that meeting nothing happened,” she said. “I continued to get more frustrated. Sun Prairie schools has the capability to do much more for equity and they are choosing not to.”
Peterson said she was planning a BSU sneaker ball to be open to all BSU students. The homecoming style event had parents and students excited, but ultimately didn’t happen. Peterson said the district was concerned about aspects of transportation and safety, but she addressed any issues. Her event planning went ignored by multiple principals and it drove Peterson to respond in frustration.
“I called them out on it,” she said. “I said fire me or do what’s best for black and brown kids.”
The district decided to accept her letter of resignation on Feb. 20.
Request for superintendent performance improvement planAt the Feb. 27 school board meeting, Peterson requested that Superintendent Brad Saron be placed on a performance improvement plan. She was not allowed to speak more on the matter as board president Steve Schroeder said that it involved a personnel matter.
Peterson cited several data points related to her equity concerns on the most recent mid-year district scorecards. The district identified last year that 12 of its 21 sites (16 schools, five departments) have approved problems of practice (POP) equity standards. The district distributed equity teams to reach equity goals at all sites, but only one additional site has met the goal on the mid-year scorecard.
“This means they’ve only approved one more POP this year than they started with and there is no mention of doing anything with POP’s, just that they are approved,” Peterson said.
She also referred to Section 4: Culture of Care, which said all middle school sites receive restorative justice training. She said that restorative practices are being implemented, but not restorative justice.
She added that “restorative justice still requires accountability” and expressed concern for the disproportionate number of suspensions relating to students of color when compared to their peers.
“The district hires a third party for restorative justice coaching,” Peterson said. “It is my belief that the district hired Michael to do its busy work. Michael is more qualified to lead restorative justice and training but he can’t do that because he is too busy leading 100 day planning.”
In addition, Peterson questioned why Section 5: Creating an environment of engagement and acknowledgement for employees, wasn’t marked as a failure when the data shows that 97% of district administrators think that the district is a good place to work while only 53% of staff of color agreed.
“It’s frustrating when you have people like me that want to do the work but aren’t supported,” Peterson said. “Sun Prairie schools can do much better.”
Citing apparent personnel matter, the district declined to comment on Peterson’s claims.