Teran Peterson Feb. 27 School Board Meeting
Buy Now

Former district community liaison calls for superintendent Brad Saron to be put on a performance improvement plan at the Feb. 27 school board meeting.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

Former Sun Prairie Area School District Community Liaison Teran Peterson criticized the district during the Feb. 27 board meeting and called for a performance improvement plan for Superintendent Brad Saron.

BackgroundPeterson submitted a resignation letter on Jan. 12 that was declined by the district the following day.

Tags