The Sun Prairie Marshall Cambridge (SPMC) Girls Varsity Bowling Team reigned victorious at the 2023 Wisconsin State Bowling Championships on March 5 at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Weston, Wisconsin.
SPMC defeated Sheboygan Area Co-op 349-294 in the two-game live streamed championship match. SPMC earned the top-seed and a bye to the championship after averaging 197 through 15 games of qualifying.
“The team has gelled together so well all year long,” Coach Cher Breunig said. “This was the icing on the cake. They worked really hard in practices and they made their spares.”
With a qualifying total of 2,952, they qualified in first 98 pins ahead of Kenosha Indian Trail.
They had a high game of 236 and a low of 150.
The team consists of Sun Prairie East juniors Tayler Baker and Sophia Cesario, West junior Ava Rodefeld, Marshall sophomore Shuana Vang, Cambridge junior Libby Porter and freshman Maggie Porter.
“After qualifying second for the past two years and losing the first stepladder game, it was so relieving to be able to just go back to the hotel Saturday night after qualifying and get our minds in the right place for the championship,” Baker said. “The fact that we were able to not only lead the girls teams, but we were able to lead the whole tournament is crazy. It is unheard of for the girls to beat the boys.”
Cher’s husband John, who oversees the boys and girls high school bowling teams, credited Cher’s decision in practice as “the move of the tournament.”
After running with the same order all season, Cher decided to make a lineup move.
“We averaged 12 pins higher in practice when I put Ava in at 5 and Maggie leadoff,” Cher said. “Ava had never bowled 5th until the state tournament and she was awesome.”
In team bowling, there are five starters, alternating frames. The strongest bowler typically bowls the fith and tenth frames.
“Maggie was our 5th bowler all season and she was a solid freshman,” John said. “However,
Ava is the most accurate player I’ve ever worked with and she already had two years of state experience. Maggie did fantastic adjusting to the leadoff role.”
John repeatedly told the girls throughout the year that they were much better than what their average showed and they had yet to reach their potential.
“I think this weekend they showed how good they could be, even beating all the boys teams,” John said. “I knew they had it in them to do it.”
John added that they were consistent at the line, hitting their marks on the lane and making it easy to make minor adjustments.
“There emotions were high all the time,” he said. “Even when they came off their 150 game, they were just as loud, positive and confident. Mentally, they were as strong as they could be.”
Sun Prairie has had a team finish in the top 10 for 18 years in a row now.
“This program makes it look easy, but it takes a lot of work to get there,” John said. “Winning never gets old but it’s hard.”
Baker said that winning state in softball or bowling has always been a dream for her. She had been to four state tournaments in her high school career, but this was her first win.
“Winning state this year made all those previous losses feel worth it,” Baker said. “I believe I needed to lose those games to know how to prepare myself mentally for this state championship match.”
John reminded the girls that the team they were bowling in the championship was nervous to face them after seeing them do so well in qualifying.
“I told the girls that the pressure is on them, not us,” John said. “They know that your’re the team to beat. You can be nervous, but think about how nervous they are bowling us.”
Cher and John expressed how important it is that the girls have been confident and supportive of one another all season.
“The girls really care for each other,” John said. “This might be the best girls team we’ve ever coached.”
The Sun Prairie West Boys Varsity finished in eighth place with a 178 average and East Boys Varsity placed 23rd with an average of 162.
West Senior Jensen Est was the high singles finisher on the boys side, placing 13th with a 208 average. Porter was the high for girls, finishing 15th with a 174 average.
The SPMC girls aren’t finished with their season yet, as they will hit the lanes in June for the 2023 High School National Championships in Beavercreek, Ohio.