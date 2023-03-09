The Sun Prairie Marshall Cambridge (SPMC) Girls Varsity Bowling Team reigned victorious at the 2023 Wisconsin State Bowling Championships on March 5 at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Weston, Wisconsin.

SPMC defeated Sheboygan Area Co-op 349-294 in the two-game live streamed championship match. SPMC earned the top-seed and a bye to the championship after averaging 197 through 15 games of qualifying.

