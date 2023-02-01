The Sun Prairie Area School District Administration declined to comment on an email about racial inequality and white privilege that was sent out last week to parents of one Sun Prairie elementary school.
Creekside Elementary School Principal Kyle Walsh and Assistant Principal Jacquie Goldthorp sent out an email on Friday, Jan. 27 to parents in response to the recent mass shootings and the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
In the email, they wrote, “we are committed to a culture of care, and have an obligation to support our community, including students, families and staff.”
However, the email incorrectly stated that more than 40 people died in three separate mass shootings in California. In the shootings he mentioned, it was reported that 11 died in the Monterey Park shooting, seven in the Half Moon Bay shooting and one in the Oakland shooting.
The email also stated that those shootings had a significant impact on the school’s Asian-American community, as the “victims who were senselessly killed during Lunar New Year celebrations identified closely with that community.”
In addition, the email stated the Sun Prairie Area School District’s equity vision, which reads, “We stand by our Black and Brown students, staff and families of color. We will continue to speak and swiftly act against statements of bigotry, social injustice, discrimination, racism and hate that may plague members of our community. We are committed to the development and implementation of strategies and best practices that dismantle racism, bigotry, and ethnic oppression within all aspects of our schools and school district.”
While the email discusses issues of racism and white privilege, none of the aforementioned tragedies in the email had any racial motives behind them, according to authorities and published accounts.
“Our white students need to know that they have enormous power and privilege simply due to the color of their skin, and can and will be part of the change needed to dismantle systems of oppression that exist,” the email said. “Helping our students understand this must be done with care and – of course – in a way that is supportive and developmentally appropriate for our Coyotes. The work is hard, and we cannot remain neutral.”
The email quoted author and professor Bettina Love, who describes “white privilege as an ATM; it never runs out.”
The email added that how white people use that privilege is what matters most.
“For our white parents and caregivers – which both of us are – we know it can be difficult to know how to begin conversations with our own children about race, especially when it isn’t something we have to think about and face every day if we don’t want to,” the email said. “That alone means we have privilege and power.”
The email includes a list of resources for how parents can talk to their children about tragedy, police violence, racism and preventing and responding to prejudice.
“Right now, it is our responsibility – especially those of us with privilege and voice – to speak out, stand up, and remove barriers that have denied Black people and people of color in the United States for far too long,” the email stated. “Now is a time when we must all come together to rise up for true systemic change.”
Concluding, the email adds, “We are here to listen, learn and move forward together as co-conspirators, not only allies.”
The Sun Prairie Area School District Administration declined to comment when contacted about the email Tuesday.