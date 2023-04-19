Barry Lee Moe is being named a recipient of the Sun Prairie Area School District's Wall of Success on Monday, April 24.
Moe is a graduate of Sun Prairie High School’s Class of 1997. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Viterbo University in LaCrosse, in 2001, continued his education in New York City, and graduated from the Arrojo Studio in Soho a few years later.
Moe is a celebrity hairstylist, makeup artist and wig-maker based in Los Angeles and New York. He recently won an Emmy Award as the Hair Department Head and Designer for the critically acclaimed television series Pose. He previously won an Emmy for Outstanding Period Hairstyling for his work on Netflix’s Hollywood and has been nominated a total of five times.
He is currently working on the Apple TV series LOOT with Maya Rudolph & Michaela Jae Rodriguez. Prior to that, he was the personal hairstylist to Jennifer Lopez on her new movie ATLAS, coming to Netflix in 2024. Before his work in TV and Film, he was the department head for several Broadway shows, including After Midnight, On Your Feet, Rock of Ages and Honeymoon in Vegas. His work also extends to the music industry, where he was a personal hairstylist and makeup artist to recording legend Tori Amos for ten years.
In his free time, Moe works with Black Beauty Roster, an organization that is dedicated to expanding opportunities for Black and Brown creatives in the entertainment industry.
He has worked closely with this team to build a curriculum for their members as well as directly mentor the participants. Barry is dedicated to making a noticeable impact on the diversity, equity and inclusivity that is often missing in his industry.
The purpose of the award is to specifically recognize graduates of the Sun Prairie Area School District who have made significant contributions to society and whose accomplishments, affiliations and careers have honored a legacy of excellence of the Sun Prairie Area School District.
“We are proud to honor and welcome Barry back to Sun Prairie,” Superintendent Brad Saron said. “I am confident that he will inspire our students with his work after high school.”
Moe will be in Sun Prairie on April 24, and students and staff at all three high schools will have the opportunity to interact with him during the day, followed by a formal recognition at a special school board meeting in the evening.