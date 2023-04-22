The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) responded to the situation regarding a transgender student exposing their male genitalia in the girls locker room at Sun Prairie East High School on March 3 after the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) sent the district a list of demands, drawing nationwide attention.

Questions raised after transgender student undressed in Sun Prairie East girls locker room

The district's press release, that was made public Saturday, April 22, addressed that they are aware of various media accounts publishing stories of the incident citing the letter from WILL.

