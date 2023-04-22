The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) responded to the situation regarding a transgender student exposing their male genitalia in the girls locker room at Sun Prairie East High School on March 3 after the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) sent the district a list of demands, drawing nationwide attention.
The district's press release, that was made public Saturday, April 22, addressed that they are aware of various media accounts publishing stories of the incident citing the letter from WILL.
"While we do not know the source of the information that has been shared about this incident, we need to make one thing clear: several accounts of this incident are ill-informed, inaccurate, and incomplete," the release said.
It added that the district can't share specific details due to student privacy laws, however, they shared the following information in the release:
All individuals involved in this incident were students enrolled in the district and the district addressed this incident after it was brought to the their attention.
The district talked with the students and families who were involved who came forward and the district took steps to ensure a similar incident does not recur.
The district offered and provided support to the involved students and their families.
"The Sun Prairie Area School District does not condone any student of one sex being present in a state of undress in the presence of students of another sex," the district said in the release. "The district does not condone a student of one sex showering in the presence of students of another sex."
It further stated that what happened in this incident was not in line with the district’s practices.
"Unfortunately, what is playing out in the media is based on assumptions about this incident that are simply untrue," the release added. "We know it is easy to blame schools for events like this when people are outraged. The simple truth is that this incident should not have happened. But it did, and the district addressed it long before the recent publicity."
The release said that districts must balance the dual goals of supporting transitioning students while also protecting the privacy interests of all students.
"The Sun Prairie Area School District is committed to doing so in a manner that is grounded in our mission, vision and equity statement," the release said. "The district stands in support of all of its students and will continue to ensure that all students’ rights are protected."
