A six-person jury trial to adjudicate the lawsuit in the Patrick Marsh Middle School slavery assignment — set for Feb. 20 — was canceled after former Sun Prairie teacher Mary Headington voluntarily dismissed her small claims lawsuit against the Sun Prairie Area School District.
The district appealed Dane County Circuit Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew’s Oct. 28 decision in favor of Headington, where the district was to pay Headington a total of $4,894.50. That included $3,480 for a breach of a separate agreement contract, $1,000 for emotional distress and additional attorney fees.
The district appealed that decision, requesting a jury trial.
Headington was one of three Patrick Marsh Middle School teachers who signed a separation agreement amidst the controversial Mesopotamian slavery assignment that was given to sixth grade students on Feb. 1, 2021.
The assignment asked students to put themselves in the shoes of a slave owner, describing hypothetical situations that asked the student how they would punish the slave — including death.
The assignment was shared across social media and it garnered national attention.
“It is a really difficult case,” McAndrew said. “There are so many important and emotional issues that are unfortunate to the scenario. It’s pretty clear to me that Headington did not have any bad or racist intent to offend anybody giving the assignment in question.”
McAndrew recognized that although the assignment was offensive to students and families, many people didn’t get to see the full context of the lesson.
“Part of the issue I believe is that the lesson was taken out of context,” he said. “I feel a lot differently about this when I hear all of the context versus when I look at just the offensive part of the assignment.”
Despite the favorable outcome in October, Headington decided to no longer pursue the case.