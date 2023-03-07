A six-person jury trial to adjudicate the lawsuit in the Patrick Marsh Middle School slavery assignment — set for Feb. 20 — was canceled after former Sun Prairie teacher Mary Headington voluntarily dismissed her small claims lawsuit against the Sun Prairie Area School District.

The district appealed Dane County Circuit Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew’s Oct. 28 decision in favor of Headington, where the district was to pay Headington a total of $4,894.50. That included $3,480 for a breach of a separate agreement contract, $1,000 for emotional distress and additional attorney fees.

