Creekside Elementary School
Creekside Elementary School in Sun Prairie.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

The Sun Prairie Area School District Administration declined to comment on an email about racial inequality and white privilege that was sent out last week to parents of one Sun Prairie elementary school.

Creekside Elementary School Principal Kyle Walsh and Assistant Principal Jacquie Goldthorp sent out an email on Friday, Jan. 27 to parents in response to the recent mass shootings and the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.

