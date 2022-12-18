For the first time, Sun Prairie West High School’s Asian Club is collaborating with Sun Prairie East High School’s Asian Club to present a Hmong New Year Show to showcase the Hmong Culture and the importance of why the Hmong people celebrate the Hmong New Year.

Imitating the dancers
A small girl mimicked the movements of the Ntxhais Tsheej Haj traditional Hmong dancers during their performance at the Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Sheehan Park.

The Hmong New Year Show will be an excellent opportunity for many of Sun Prairie students, staff, families, and the community to experience the Hmong culture and traditions.

Hmong dancers visit Youth and Families booth
Mary Ellen Havel-Lang (seated) talked with members of the Hmong dance group Ntxhais Tsheej Haj at the Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission booth during the 2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair on Sept. 17. The festival also featured city departments and vendor booths with various giveaways, as well as area restaurants offering diverse types of foods.
Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair performers

Performers from different backgrounds all performed at the 2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair, including Hmong dancing group Ntxhais Tsheej Haj, traditional Indian Dance groups Team Anjani and the Divas of Bollywood, and Art Shegonee, Native American ambassador, and his granddaughter, Sedona Dawn Honoring the Four Directions.

