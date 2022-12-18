Mary Ellen Havel-Lang (seated) talked with members of the Hmong dance group Ntxhais Tsheej Haj at the Sun Prairie Youth and Families Commission booth during the 2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair on Sept. 17. The festival also featured city departments and vendor booths with various giveaways, as well as area restaurants offering diverse types of foods.
Performers from different backgrounds all performed at the 2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair, including Hmong dancing group Ntxhais Tsheej Haj, traditional Indian Dance groups Team Anjani and the Divas of Bollywood, and Art Shegonee, Native American ambassador, and his granddaughter, Sedona Dawn Honoring the Four Directions.
For the first time, Sun Prairie West High School’s Asian Club is collaborating with Sun Prairie East High School’s Asian Club to present a Hmong New Year Show to showcase the Hmong Culture and the importance of why the Hmong people celebrate the Hmong New Year.
The Hmong New Year Show will be an excellent opportunity for many of Sun Prairie students, staff, families, and the community to experience the Hmong culture and traditions.
The event will take place in the Sun Prairie West High School Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to support Asian Club students and their hard work in putting this show together.
Sun Prairie West High School is located at 2850 Ironwood Drive. The Performing Arts Center has its own entrance at the school.
Individuals with questions should feel free to contact the Asian Club advisors by email: