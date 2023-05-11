The fifth annual Sun Prairie BEAM Awards honored hundreds of black students and leaders Sunday, May at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
The first black school board member, Marilyn Ruffin, created the BEAM Awards in 2019 with a team of five other women. Ruffin’s vision was to challenge the negative narrative often associated with black students and adult advocates. BEAM stands for Black Excellence Achievement Makers.
“The BEAM awards shine a beaming light on the positive examples of black excellence and achievement in our community,” Ruffin said. “It is imperative that this event is celebrated as a part of the greater community that is Sun Prairie.”
Members of the community filled the bleachers surrounding the stadium as they clapped and cheered for their children, students, teachers, leaders and community members.
More than 800 students and leaders received an award in the following categories:
Exemplary peer leadership
Models Excellence in Academics
Models Excellence in Responsibly
Models Excellence in Teamwork
Outstanding Adult Leadership and Support
Extraordinary Growth
Presentations included Sydney Holiday and Alana Onucko who sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Life Church Children’s Group, music by A’Niyah Kunz and dances by Sun Prairie East and West High School Black Student Unions. In addition, former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes gave his congratulatory comments.
“The Inaugural BEAM Awards was held in 2019 at Sun Prairie High School,” Ruffin said. “In 2020 the event was fully virtual due to COVID. Then, in 2021 we celebrated with a socially distanced car parade. Finally we were able to gather in person again last year in 2022.”
In addition to Ruffin, The BEAM Awards Committee includes Tracy Frank, Janice Chestnut, Krista Smedema, Amy Schernecker and Teran Peterson.
Black community leaders that announced and handed out awards included Shunta Boston, Renee Coleman, Chris Davis, Alwyn Foster, Lisa Goldsberry, Donna Mackey, Ronda McLin, Michael Morgan, Ajamu Olaniyan, Christina Outlay, Nikole Sconiers, Jonathan Triggs, David Virgell, Tommy Foy and Patricia Tolson.