Sun Prairie East High School seniors that received National Honor Society Recognition at graduation:

  • Kensey Adkins
  • Gavin Albright
  • Mackenzie Bahr
  • Nathan Bailey
  • John Banks-George
  • Lila Biksacky
  • Gianna Bledsoe
  • Addison Boott
  • Morgan Bradley
  • Kaden Calkins
  • Steven Case
  • Srinidhi Chenna 
  • Sofia Clark
  • Morgan Cooper
  • Logan Culbertson
  • Nicole Everson
  • Stella Ewoldt
  • Hannah Gammon
  • Cynthia Gauger
  • Sean Gillett
  • Ella Griffin
  • Sophia Hammerslag
  • McKenzie Holmes
  • Clare Krause
  • Daria Lester
  • Maya Leu
  • Brooke Levenhagen
  • Marissa Mapes
  • Katherine Martinez
  • Isabella McColl
  • Jaeli Murray
  • Isabella Namande
  • Aidan O'Gara
  • Megan Rodenkirch
  • Olivia Sala
  • Kazzie Saron
  • Tyler Schick
  • Leah Schroeder
  • Eastlan Shields
  • Carley Smith
  • Lucy Strey
  • Jake Thering
  • Embree Way
  • Addelyn Wenzl
  • Kaelyn Wiegel

