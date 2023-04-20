Sun Prairie East High School is performing “The Addams Family” broadway adaptation on April 21-23 and April 28-30 at the school’s performing arts center located at 888 Grove St. in Sun Prairie.

The musical is based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elise with Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lipa. Show times are 2 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday shows and 7 p.m. for the Sunday shows. The Saturday, April 22 show will be ASL interpreted.

