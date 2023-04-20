Sun Prairie East High School is performing “The Addams Family” broadway adaptation on April 21-23 and April 28-30 at the school’s performing arts center located at 888 Grove St. in Sun Prairie.
The musical is based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elise with Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lipa. Show times are 2 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday shows and 7 p.m. for the Sunday shows. The Saturday, April 22 show will be ASL interpreted.
“Wednesday is 18 now and she falls in love with a ‘normal’ boy named Lucas who comes from your average family,” Senior Lita Elswick said. “Wednesday and Lucas want to get married and want their families to meet each other.”
Elswick, who is playing the role of Morticia Addams, said that she is excited for the opportunity to be a part of this show.
“I’m a senior and this is my last show,” she said. “I just love the people and I love the experience. Working with Tessa is amazing.”
Tessa Wolfe is in her first year as director at Sun Prairie East High School.
“I worked with a lot of these kids when they were young, so it’s great to be able to get to work with them now as they’ve matured.”
Wolfe said she chose “The Addams Family” because of the timing of the popular Netflix series “Wednesday” and because she has the perfect cast for the musical.
“They’ve added a lot of fun comedy bits into this performance so it is really funny,” Wolfe said. “We have a lot of new cast members in the play with the school split and adding in freshman this year.”
There are a total of 38 cast members, 25 crew members and 15 pit members.
“There’s a lot more moving pieces and choreography with a bigger set for the musical compared to our fall show,” Wolfe said. “We started auditions in the middle of January and have practiced every day after school.”
Sophomore Anna Block, who is playing Wednesday Addams, said she is excited for the play as there are a lot of “cool moments seen between the couples,” including Wednesday and Lucas and their parents.
Block noted that she has “slowly made her way up the ranks” and now has a lead role for the first time in the high school production.
“It’s been an incredible experience and I’ve definitely grown as a performer.”