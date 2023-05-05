Sun Prairie East High School took home the title of overall winner at the Wisconsin State Envirothon on April 21. They will represent Wisconsin at the National Conservation Foundation (NCF) Envirothon taking place July 23-29 at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, Canada.
The Sun Prairie East Envirothon team includes Myler Maughan, Logan Culbertson, Daniel Reid, Emma Washington and Jackson Nesbit.
Wisconsin Envirothon, sponsored by WI Land+Water, was held during Earth Week in Rosholt at the Wisconsin Lions Camp.
Wisconsin Envirothon is the state’s ultimate middle and high school environmental science challenge where teams of four or five high school or middle school students participate in four field challenges designed by natural resources professionals and educators.
Schools from across the state spent a day testing their knowledge at various stations where they participated in multiple hands-on challenges. These exams are based on four categories: aquatic ecology, forestry, soils/land use and wildlife.
Students identified tree species and measured tree diameters in the woods and assessed the engineering and agronomic properties of soils at the soils and land use station. They also identified aquatic invertebrates and invasive plants, as well as wildlife pelts and tracks. Additionally, they tested their classroom knowledge on written exams.
“We were excited to see so many schools compete in the Winsconsin Envirothon,” Land+Water Youth Education Director Kim Warkentin said. “We had 21 teams and six new schools competing. After a tough few years of virtual and hybrid events we were thrilled that the competition was held fully in person this year.”
Students were given three weeks to prepare a team presentation, which were based around this year’s current issue: “Adapting to a Changing Climate.” The current issue team presentation provides an opportunity to join fundamental knowledge and reasoning ability to understand and articulate today’s critical environmental concerns.
According to Warkentin, participating in Wisconsin Envirothon helps students develop knowledge and skills to either pursue careers in conservation or use their knowledge to preserve our natural resources in whatever civic and career choices that lie ahead.
“I am always amazed at the well-rounded career experience the students learn from competing in this competition,” Sun Prairie East High School Agricultural Teacher and FFA Advisor Kristen Kvalheim said. “It gives students the opportunity to utilize tools and skills used in the field of these careers in natural resources and environmental sciences. It is truly preparing them for their futures.”
The following teams won first place in the following categories:
Aquatic Ecology
High School — Onalaska High School
Middle School — Aldo Leopold Community School
Forestry
High School — Ladysmith High School
Middle School — Aldo Leopold Community School
Soils and Land Use
High School — Elkhorn High School FFA
Middle School — Aldo Leopold Community School
Wildlife
High School — Sun Prairie High School
Middle School — Alma Middle School
Team Presentations
High School — Mt. Horeb High School FFA
Middle School — Aldo Leopold Community School
First Place FFA School
Elkhorn High School FFA
Overall
High School — Sun Prairie East High School
Middle School — Aldo Leopold Community School
The Wisconsin Envirothon is a program of WI Land+Water, led by its Youth Education Committee, and is made possible by the many generous volunteers made up of natural resource professionals and educators. The event also relies on the volunteer and financial support of many agency partners, county conservation departments, and organizations and businesses that are dedicated to conservation.