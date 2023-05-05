Sun Prairie East High School took home the title of overall winner at the Wisconsin State Envirothon on April 21. They will represent Wisconsin at the National Conservation Foundation (NCF) Envirothon taking place July 23-29 at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, Canada.

The Sun Prairie East Envirothon team includes Myler Maughan, Logan Culbertson, Daniel Reid, Emma Washington and Jackson Nesbit.

