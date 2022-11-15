Sun Prairie East High School students participated in a week long cross-country field trip where they visited Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in October.
The 50 students visited eight HBCUs and four historic landmarks in three states over seven days. The school district and community held a celebration to send the students off on Oct. 16.
According to the school district, this is the third trip where students get the opportunity to visit HBCUs. The trip usually takes juniors in the spring, but this year juniors and seniors are attending together due to last year’s trip being canceled. The timing of this trip is planned to allow seniors time to apply to any of the schools.
The tour included stops at:
National Civil Rights Museum (Memphis, Tenn.)
Edmund Pettus Bridge (Selma, Ala.)
The National Memorial for Peace and Justice ( Montgomery, Ala.)
Alabama State University ( Montgomery, Ala.)
Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park ( Atlanta, Ga.)
Morehouse College (Atlanta)
Spelman College (Atlanta)
Clark Atlanta University (Atlanta)
Meharry Medical College (Nashville)
Fisk University (Nashville)
Tennessee State University (Nashville)
Lemoyne-Owen College (Nashville)
The school district said this trip would not be possible without the generosity of American Family Insurance and the Sun Prairie Area School District’s Department of Systemic Equity and Inclusion.