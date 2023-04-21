Around 100 students at Sun Prairie East High School held a rally Friday, April 14 in the school cafeteria to protest gun violence at schools across the nation and to demand that the government ban assault rifles and other military-style weapons.
The rally was organized by freshman Megan Egstad, who said, “according to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 2,128 mass shootings in the United States in the last ten years. Think about that number.”
“That caused 2,587 deaths and 10,742 injuries,” Egstad said. “According to the FBI, 24% of mass shootings involve assault rifles. This includes the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and the Pulse nightclub shooting.”
Egstad added that assault rifles have no practical use in hunting or self-defense, as they are designed to kill as many people as possible in a short amount of time.
“There are several countries that have successfully banned assault rifles,” Egstad said. “That includes Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. These countries have seen a significant decrease in gun violence.”
She said according to a Pew Research survey, 60% of Americans support banning assault weapons, and the support for a ban has been growing as more young people are voting. She also noted that citizens under 30 are voting at a much higher rate than they were a decade ago.
“We hold the power to ban these assault weapons,” Egstad told her classmates. “If we can boost the youth vote just a little more, we will tip the scale. Now it is time for us to act here today.”
Egstad asked classmates to sign a petition that urges the governor and legislature to ban such weapons.
“We will tell them that these names represent new voters who want bans on assault weapons.”