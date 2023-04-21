Around 100 students at Sun Prairie East High School held a rally Friday, April 14 in the school cafeteria to protest gun violence at schools across the nation and to demand that the government ban assault rifles and other military-style weapons.

The rally was organized by freshman Megan Egstad, who said, “according to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 2,128 mass shootings in the United States in the last ten years. Think about that number.”

