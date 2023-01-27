Sun Prairie East Boys Varsity Bowling edged out a 5-4 victory Monday, Jan. 16 against Monona Grove at Prairie Lanes. With East’s victory, they’ll join Sun Prairie West at state — marking the first time Sun Prairie has two boys varsity teams going to the Wisconsin High School State Bowling Championships.

East ended the season at 7-3, finishing fourth in the District 4 Conference and grabbing the last Division 1 state qualifying spot. West ended with a 9-1 record, good enough for second in the conference. La Follette won the conference title, going undefeated on the season, while Belleville took third place in the conference with a 7-3 record, taking the only Division 2 state qualifying spot.

Sun Prairie East and West Boys Varsity Bowling
Sun Prairie East and West High School Boys Varsity Bowling teams clinch their tickets to the state championships in March.
Sun Prairie East Boys Varsity Bowling
Coaches John Breunig (front) and Eric Myhre (back right) getting Sun Prairie East prepared for their match against Monona Grove.
Daniel Wendt Bowling
Daniel Wendt poses at the foul line after throwing a shot.
Jensen Est Bowling
Jensen Est throws a shot while his West High School teammates anticipate the outcome.

