Sun Prairie East Boys Varsity Bowling edged out a 5-4 victory Monday, Jan. 16 against Monona Grove at Prairie Lanes. With East’s victory, they’ll join Sun Prairie West at state — marking the first time Sun Prairie has two boys varsity teams going to the Wisconsin High School State Bowling Championships.
East ended the season at 7-3, finishing fourth in the District 4 Conference and grabbing the last Division 1 state qualifying spot. West ended with a 9-1 record, good enough for second in the conference. La Follette won the conference title, going undefeated on the season, while Belleville took third place in the conference with a 7-3 record, taking the only Division 2 state qualifying spot.
“We got both teams to state,” Coach John Breunig said. “That was the goal at the beginning of the year.”
Breunig has been the leader of the Sun Prairie High School and Junior Bowling Programs for two decades, but this is the first year he stepped away from being the head coach. Mike Krachey coaches West and Eric Myhre coaches East. Breunig continues to coach and lead the two teams along with the girls varsity team.
Sun Prairie has dominated the conference for much of the last decade, but that was uncertain this year with having to split the team in two.
“I wanted to keep the one-team mentality,” Breunig said. “We all practice together. These guys are all friends.”
Breunig added that it was hard to give up some of the control, but he is grateful to see both teams get a shot at state.
“Mike and Eric have done a great job,” Breunig said. “We’ve worked well together and I’m happy with the job they did to keep the kids focused to perform well when they needed to.”
Breunig noted that it was a challenge to get twice as many kids prepared for varsity level competition this year, but that he’s proud to give twice as many boys the opportunity to go to state.
Despite losing to La Follette, West had the highest season average in the conference at 203.24. East was third on the year with 194.66.
East’s 10th frame nail-biter
West cruised to a state qualifying bid, but it was a nail-biter for East. They had to beat Monona Grove in a best-of-nine match to make it to state. The Cardinals got out to a quick 4-0 lead, but momentum quickly shifted and Monona Grove took it back to a 4-4 tie to come down to the last game. The game, the match, and a trip to state all came down to the final frame, where East senior Daniel Wendt needed to double to win. Wendt had been the loudest bowler in the alley leading up to that moment.
“I had to get a little hyped, I had to ignore my personal performance earlier and keep the team spirit up at that moment,” Wendt said.
After he struck for a second time to clinch the victory, he turned around and yelled, “This is our house.”
He explained that when Monona Grove battled back to tie East, they were joking that Prairie Lanes was their house now.
“I needed to remind everyone that this is our house,” Wendt said. “I had to prove to them and show to our team that this is our house. This is Prairie Lanes and this is Sun Prairie bowling.”
Coaches Breunig and Myhre expressed their appreciation for Wendt’s growth throughout the season.
“Daniel’s had some struggles this year, but he’s our only experienced bowler who bowled multiple years on varsity,” Myhre said. “However, he didn’t have any experience bowling in the anchor position.”
Wendt credited being able to look up to Breunig and his former teammates at West for having the mental ability to handle high-pressure situations.
“At times, he put way too much pressure on himself,” Breunig said. “We had a really nice talk last week about it. Daniel’s leadership tonight showed. He showed a priority for his team over his personal performance. I’m proud of him.”
Est captures Bowler of the Year
West senior Jensen Est led the way for Sun Prairie’s bowlers this season, leading not just his team, but finishing with the highest fill percentage in conference (93.33%). That earned him the title of District 4 Conference Bowler of the Year.
“I’ve improved my spare shooting quite a bit,” Est said about why he won the award. “I’ve learned to be more relaxed and not overthink my shots.”
Est has qualified for state in team and singles all four years of his high school career.
“It feels pretty good,” Est said. “I’ve had a lot to live up to with two older brothers that have achieved a lot, too.”
Est also finished second in the conference in striking at a 60% rate.
“It’s pretty crazy to know that my time is coming to an end,” Est said. “It’s something I’ve been around forever growing up with the two older brothers.”
Singles state qualifiers
The top eight boys fill percentages in the conference qualified for state singles. Joining Est from Sun Prairie is West senior Carter Krachey in fourth with 87.79%, Wendt in fifth with 87.66% and Joe Myhre in seventh with 86.03%.
Krachey expressed his excitement for being able to qualify for singles for the first time his senior year and representing a new school for the first time.
“This will be my first time, but I have some experience already at state with the team,” Krachey said. “I know that every pin will count.”
His goal is to be “the best teammate” for his team and to make sure they “have the mentality to do the best” that they can do.
“It’s important to me that we are the first West bowlers to be competing at state,” Krachey said. “We are setting a standard for future West bowlers.”
He wanted to thank all of his coaches this season for pushing them hard and installing the confidence that both teams could make it to state.
“We definitely had to work hard in practices,” Krachey said. “Having to split our team into two made the challenge harder, but we worked harder.”