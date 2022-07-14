The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) recently announced Sun Prairie East High School as one of the 38 schools in the country to receive a $5,000 Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grant.
Funding will support the school’s ProStart programming, which teaches students culinary techniques and restaurant management skills. ProStart courses provide students with hands-on experience in the food and hospitality industries and encourage them to consider future careers in these fields. Currently, Sun Prairie East offers six culinary courses, two of them being ProStart 1 and ProStart 2.
“This grant will enhance students’ learning experiences,” said Aysha Dominguez, a Sun Prairie East High School Family and Consumer teacher. “We will use it to update kitchen equipment, buy ProStart coats, and purchase new equipment. This will help us expand our catering offerings and make our students more competitive at future ProStart competitions.”
“I cannot emphasize enough how valuable programs like ProStart are to our school and District,” said Renee Coleman, Sun Prairie East High School Principal. “We want our students to learn about many potential career paths, so when they decide what they want to do post-high school, they make the best decision for them.”
“ProStart programs, and the educators who support them, provide high school students across the country with the skills they need to be successful throughout life,” said Rachael Ray, award-winning television personality and philanthropist. “We [The Rachael Ray Foundation] are proud to support the dreams, passion, and hard work that these Grow Grant recipients display in their classrooms and schools as they cultivate the next generation of restaurant and foodservice professionals.”