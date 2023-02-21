Four Sun Prairie Elementary Schools recently participated in Read Your Heart Out, reading and learning about prominent African Americans in U.S. history.
Nine years ago, Westside Elementary Principal Nikki Harcus, who at the time was Assistant Principal, brought Read Your Heart Out to Westside Elementary. Harcus first participated in this event while teaching at Madison Metropolitan School District. She saw the incredible impact the event, which celebrates National African American Parent Involvement Day, had on students, families and staff and knew she needed to bring it to Westside.
Read Your Heart Out is a day all about building relationships, engaging with the community, and empowering students and families as the schools honor and recognize African-American parental involvement in their student’s education and the contributions of African Americans in our community.
Michelle Belnavis, the “Mother of Read Your Heart Out” and whom Harcus taught with at Mendota Elementary, said that “we have collected data on families from Read Your Heart Out Day for years. That sense of belonging and that sense of empowerment that they feel — and the fun that they are having — on Read Your Heart Out Day makes them want to come back to school.”
The Sun Prairie Read Your Heart Out planning team continues to collaborate with Belnavis each year and is excited that this year, in addition to Westside, Northside Elementary, Creekside Elementary and Royal Oaks Elementary were also part of the Read Your Heart Out family and hosting their own celebrations.
“Because of that day, they feel like they do belong at school,” Belnavis said. “There are activities that excite them, and there’s cultural awareness that is being highlighted. They feel like their cultures, traditions and values are being honored and their voices are being heard. That makes them want to be involved.”
This year, Westside Elementary welcomed in more than 125 guest readers, which included Westside parents/caregivers, community leaders and many students from Sun Prairie East and West High School, including several former Wildcats, to spend the day celebrating.