Four Sun Prairie Elementary Schools recently participated in Read Your Heart Out, reading and learning about prominent African Americans in U.S. history.

Nine years ago, Westside Elementary Principal Nikki Harcus, who at the time was Assistant Principal, brought Read Your Heart Out to Westside Elementary. Harcus first participated in this event while teaching at Madison Metropolitan School District. She saw the incredible impact the event, which celebrates National African American Parent Involvement Day, had on students, families and staff and knew she needed to bring it to Westside.

