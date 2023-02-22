Attending the Leadership Development Event with the Sun Prairie FFA in Verona were: (back row) Joshua Capodarco; (middle row) Emily Sydow, Daniel Reid, Jensen Kaeppel, Lillian Nichols, Devin McKnight, Kristen Kvalheim, Jackson Nesbit, Jennifer Herman; (front row) Lydia Statz, Emma Washington, Ava Anderson, Kensey Adkins, Celeste Hayes, and Rhylie Gough (Wisconsin FFA State Vice President).
On Feb. 7, the Sun Prairie FFA officer team and I had the amazing opportunity to compete at the District 15 Leadership Development Event (LDE) hosted by Verona.
Leadership Development Events give FFA officers and members a chance to practice public speaking skills through categories such as Discussion Meet, Creed Speaking, Prepared Speaking and many more.
This was my second year participating in an LDE, and has quickly become something that I always look forward to each year. I have learned to love public speaking, something I thought I would never say.
LDE’s give me the chance to talk about and share my knowledge with others all relating to agriculture, something that I am super passionate about.
After the long wait and many card games later we were finally able to hear the results;
Many drum rolls later, congratulations to these chapter members:
• Jackson Nesbit who took first place in Prepared Speaking;
• I captured first place in Extemporaneous Speaking;
• Daniel Reid took second place in Employment Skills; and
• The Parliamentary Procedure team, which took third place. The team consisted of Emma Washington, Kensey Adkins, Daniel Reid, Celeste Hayes, Devin McKnight and me.