On Feb. 7, the Sun Prairie FFA officer team and I had the amazing opportunity to compete at the District 15 Leadership Development Event (LDE) hosted by Verona.

Leadership Development Events give FFA officers and members a chance to practice public speaking skills through categories such as Discussion Meet, Creed Speaking, Prepared Speaking and many more.

Leadership Development Event (2023)

Attending the Leadership Development Event with the Sun Prairie FFA in Verona were: (back row) Joshua Capodarco; (middle row) Emily Sydow, Daniel Reid, Jensen Kaeppel, Lillian Nichols, Devin McKnight, Kristen Kvalheim, Jackson Nesbit, Jennifer Herman; (front row) Lydia Statz, Emma Washington, Ava Anderson, Kensey Adkins, Celeste Hayes, and Rhylie Gough (Wisconsin FFA State Vice President).