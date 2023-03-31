Fifteen members of the Sun Prairie FFA chapter competed on March 16th in the 2023 Regional Career Development events hosted at UW-Platteville. FFA members competed on four teams: floriculture, horse evaluation, poultry evaluation and wildlife management.
The wildlife management team placed first at the regional contest and is advancing to the state contest. The wildlife management team consisted of Emma Washington, Jackson Nesbit, Daniel Reid and Logan Culbertson.
The floriculture team placed third at the regional contest and is advancing to the state contest. The floriculture team consisted of Martha Guelker, Maecie Ledden, Jada Danielson and Andrew Knorr.
The horse evaluation team placed 30th. The horse evaluation team consisted of Celeste Hayes, Ava Anderson and Jorja Coutts.
The poultry evaluation team placed 19th. The poultry evaluation team consisted of Lillian Nichols, Jensen Kaeppel, Cambria Waelti and Joshua Swanson.
Three members of the Sun Prairie FFA chapter competed on March 22nd in the 2023 Sectional Leadership Development events hosted at Albany School District. FFA members competed in three contest areas: extemporaneous speaking, employment skills and prepared speaking.
Jackson Nesbit competed in the prepared speaking contest and earned first place at the sectionals. Nesbitt advanced to the state competition. Daniel Reid also earned first place, competing in the employment skills contest and advanced to sectionals. Emily Sydow competed in the extemporaneous speaking contest.
The National FFA Organization is dedicated to organizing experiences that will meet the future needs of students while accomplishing the current purposes of agricultural education. The primary goal of career development events is to develop individual responsibilities, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement.
The activities in each career and leadership development event:
Include problem solving, critical thinking and teamwork skills, where appropriate
Encourage appreciation for diversity by reducing barriers to participation among members
Develop general leadership and recognize individual and team achievement
Promote concentrated focus on future needs of members and society