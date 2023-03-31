Fifteen members of the Sun Prairie FFA chapter competed on March 16th in the 2023 Regional Career Development events hosted at UW-Platteville. FFA members competed on four teams: floriculture, horse evaluation, poultry evaluation and wildlife management.

The wildlife management team placed first at the regional contest and is advancing to the state contest. The wildlife management team consisted of Emma Washington, Jackson Nesbit, Daniel Reid and Logan Culbertson.

Wildlife Management Team

(L-R) Emma Washington, Jackson Nesbit, Logan Culbertson and Daniel Reid competed on the wildlife management team.
Floriculture Team
(L-R) Jada Danielson, Maecie Ledden, Martha Guelker and Andrew Knorr competed on the floriculture team.
Horse Evaluation Team

(L-R) Celeste Hayes, Ava Anderson and Jorja Coutts competed on the Horse Evaluation Team.
Poultry Evaluation Team

(L-R) Joshua Swanson, Lillian Nichols, Cambria Waelti and Jensen Kaeppel competed on the poultry evaluation team.
Sectional Leadership Development

(L-R) Jackson Nesbit, Daniel Reid and Emily Sydow at the Sectional Leadership Development events at Albany School District.

