The Sun Prairie FFA program is having their annual greenhouse plant sale at Sun Prairie East High School’s greenhouse starting Saturday, May 6.
East and West High School FFA are combining their plants into one sale. The kick-off sale is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Plants will also be available to purchase from May 8-11 from 4-6 p.m.
“Our students have been working hard starting all these plants from seed and cutting to be ready for this community event,” East FFA Advisor Kristen Kvalheim said.
There are $2 containers, $5 strawberries and $15 hanging baskets. Payments can be made via cash, check or credit card.
The following plants will be for sale.
Annuals:
Perennials:
Hanging Baskets:
Cat Plants:
Vegetables and Herbs:
