FFA 2023 Greenhouse Plant Sale
Contributed/Kristen Kvalheim

The Sun Prairie FFA program is having their annual greenhouse plant sale at Sun Prairie East High School’s greenhouse starting Saturday, May 6.

East and West High School FFA are combining their plants into one sale. The kick-off sale is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Plants will also be available to purchase from May 8-11 from 4-6 p.m.

