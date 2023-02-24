Sun Prairie FFA members on the Sun Prairie West High School Homecoming Parade float included Devin Mcknight, Owen Statz, Daniel Reid, Ari Nichols, Emma Washington, Emily Sydow, and Lydia Statz.
During the Sun Prairie West homecoming parade, the Sun Prairie FFA Chapter had goats and dogs on our float, as well as loads of fun.
The entire community was able to see some of the amazing FFA officers and members. A goat provided by Emily Sydow was fun and shocking for all at the parade.
The Sun Prairie FFA float won us First place in the Sun Prairie West High School parade float competition.
Fun, light-hearted events like these are what make Sun Prairie FFA such a fun and inclusive group that everyone should experience.
--Ari Nichols
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.