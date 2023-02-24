During the Sun Prairie West homecoming parade, the Sun Prairie FFA Chapter had goats and dogs on our float, as well as loads of fun.

The entire community was able to see some of the amazing FFA officers and members. A goat provided by Emily Sydow was fun and shocking for all at the parade.

Sun Prairie West Homecoming Parade (2023)

Sun Prairie FFA members on the Sun Prairie West High School Homecoming Parade float included Devin Mcknight, Owen Statz, Daniel Reid, Ari Nichols, Emma Washington, Emily Sydow, and Lydia Statz.