Throughout my high school career I have been involved in agriculture classes. Each agriculture class requires students to work on a project outside of the classroom based on their interests and relating to the agriculture industry, these projects are known as supervised agricultural experiences, or SAEs.
SAEs are by far my favorite aspect of my classes. The past few years I have continuously worked on two main projects so I can apply for an SAE proficiency award through the National FFA Organization this year.
My first project is centered around the category of equine entrepreneurship. I used to work at a local horse barn where I took care of the horses there and additionally trained the owner’s older, green/inexperienced, mare/female horse.
I basically started my SAE with the horse from the ground up. During our first month together we centralized our focus on groundwork, such as lounging to build our connection, and getting her used to being caught from her pasture.
At first, she was very stubborn and it would take one to two hours to catch her from the field. After only three months of consistently working with her we were able to go from not being able to catch her to riding her without having any lounging before and just being able to hop on her.
I expanded my SAE by leasing a horse from a barn and getting that horse ready to show.
After only being a team for three months, we went to our first open show and placed in six out of our seven classes.
I hope to buy my own horse soon so I can continue training and working with horses to eventually become a professional horse trainer.
My other project is working on my business called Gallop Away (@gallopawayshop on Instagram.) I sell handmade crochet, leather, macrame, and jewelry goods, along with much more. I have spent three years working on my project to help grow my business and improve my skill set.
My advisors, Mr. Kvalheim, Ms. Herman, and Mr. Capodarco, have been a great help and support for me and my business throughout the duration of knowing them. The past few months sales have been low so I have turned to focusing on building my community for Gallop Away and growing my skill set.
I love watching Don Gonzales on Youtube to improve my leatherworking skills. During the course of 2022, I attended two markets for Gallop Away and made a total of roughly $150 from those markets.
I really enjoy being my own boss and creating a business and life I love.
In conclusion, I highly recommend taking an agriculture class to experience having an SAE. I have been able to apply for a SAE grant and proficiency award through my dedication to my projects.
Additionally, I have been able to learn so much about business, the agriculture industry, and horse training through my SAEs. I adore my SAEs and encourage you to try one too.