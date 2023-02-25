Throughout my high school career I have been involved in agriculture classes. Each agriculture class requires students to work on a project outside of the classroom based on their interests and relating to the agriculture industry, these projects are known as supervised agricultural experiences, or SAEs.

SAEs are by far my favorite aspect of my classes. The past few years I have continuously worked on two main projects so I can apply for an SAE proficiency award through the National FFA Organization this year.

Celeste Hayes and Venus (2023)

Sun Prairie FFA member Celeste Hayes and her lease horse, Venus, at their first show together.

