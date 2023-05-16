Andrew Buchheim

 Contributed/Tom Buchheim

Sun Prairie High School 2019 graduate Andrew Buchheim was awarded the prestigious R.J. McElroy Graduate Fellowship worth $36,000 over the next three years as he pursues his Ph.D. in English at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The R.J. McElroy Graduate Fellowship awards $36,000 to two recent graduates from Northeast Iowa colleges each year to pursue a Ph.D. Buchheim is a graduating senior at Wartburg College who is majoring in political science and English.

