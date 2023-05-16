Sun Prairie High School 2019 graduate Andrew Buchheim was awarded the prestigious R.J. McElroy Graduate Fellowship worth $36,000 over the next three years as he pursues his Ph.D. in English at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The R.J. McElroy Graduate Fellowship awards $36,000 to two recent graduates from Northeast Iowa colleges each year to pursue a Ph.D. Buchheim is a graduating senior at Wartburg College who is majoring in political science and English.
“Andrew possesses a brilliant and inquisitive mind that elevates his academic work and drives his voracious independent learning,” Wartburg President Rebecca Neiduski said in her nomination letter. “He believes deeply in the interdisciplinary power of the humanities to create a more equal, understanding and compassionate society,”
Neiduski added that one example of his ability to connect academic research and study to a greater awareness and understanding of the lived reality of marginalized communities around us is his growing exploration of disability studies.
“His prodigious talents have been noticed beyond Wartburg College,” she said. “Senior faculty from the Disability Studies Initiative at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Andrew’s first choice for his Ph.D., reached out to him upon his acceptance to the program to discuss his areas of interest and research.”
Warburg’s press release said Buchheim presented his research on Shakespeare’s “Othello” at the Richard Macksey National Undergraduate Humanities Research Symposium at Johns Hopkins University last spring. His work focused on the history of disability during Shakespeare’s time and analyzed how concepts of disability were represented in his work. He later researched the analysis of Othello as a disability figure using historical links between race and disability.
The McElroy Trust Fellowship program, established in 1983, is designed to “encourage persons of accomplishment, intelligence, integrity and leadership ability to pursue challenging academic careers.” Specifically, the Fellowship supports students who are pursuing a Ph.D. In the first 35 years of the program, we’ve interviewed more than 200 candidates, and provided $1.25 million to 66 recipients.