The Sun Prairie School Board held their final meeting of the year Monday, Dec. 19 at the district office in Sun Prairie.
Choir students from Sun Prairie East and West High Schools performed “Carol of the Bells” and “Jingle Bells” for board members, administrators and audience members. Their performance was followed by an audio recording of Prairie Phoenix Academy students singing a holiday tune.
“This is one of our favorite meetings of the year because of all of you,” Board President Steve Schroeder said. “This is such a great way to begin our meeting.”
Hunger Heroes Donation
The board recognized and honored the family of Paul Korz for donating $1,000 to the Sun Prairie Area School District for the Hunger Heroes Campaign. The campaign helps to pay off student lunch debt in the district.
“Paul was our construction manager and oversaw the building we recently did with Ashley Field, Sun Prairie West and the renovations with East and Central Heights,” Schroeder said. “For Paul’s family to donate this amount of money to our campaign is just overwhelming.”
Schroeder thanked Korz’s parents, Margarett and Allen, for the donation in his remembrance.
“The projects we completed would not be what they are without Paul,” Schroeder said.
Eastside Veteran’s Day Assembly spotlight
Eastside Elementary Principal Craig Coulthart shared a presentation discussing the success of the Veteran’s Day Assembly held at Eastside each year.
“I wanted to do this spotlight because I’m just proud of what we’ve done at Eastside,” Coulthart said. “This is my 16th year as principal at Eastside and we started this in year one. It has grown quite a bit.”
The assembly invited and recognized student family members that are veterans or active duty members to attend the event at the school.
“I introduced the veteran, the branch of service they are with and I introduced the student that is with them,” Coulhart said. “I tell our students that it is a privilege to say thank you to all of our veterans and let them know we appreciate their service.”
There was a reception in the school’s Multipurpose Room for veterans to sit and for teachers to bring students through to talk to them and thank them for their service.
This year, Coulthart recognized 31 active duty military and veterans—ranging from active members to Vietnam Veterans.
“I’m hoping this is something that we can expand to all the schools,” Coulthart said. “It’s such a great event.”