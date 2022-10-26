Sun Prairie FFA 2022 Fall Leadership Workshop

Sun Prairie FFA members that attended the Fall Leadership Workshop were (L-R) Front: Ashlee H., Emma W., Ava B., Emily S., Lillian N. and Logan N. Back: Jensen K., Daniel R., Devin M., Andy K. and Ralph C.

 Contributed/Joshua Capodarco

Eleven Members of the Sun Prairie FFA chapter attended a Fall Leadership Workshop hosted by Albany FFA on Oct. 5th, 2022.

The Wisconsin FFA Fall Leadership Workshop is designed to prepare local FFA chapter officers and members both in high school and middle school for leadership roles in their school district for the upcoming year. It also informs each chapter of the new programs available to all FFA members and allows the officers to exchange ideas with other FFA chapters in their area.

