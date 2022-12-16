Sun Prairie FFA President Emily Sydow (right) asks students questions as students engage in Butter Making at Creekside Elementary. Sun Prairie FFA members Jensen Kaeppel (back right) and Jackson Nesbit (back left) assist students with adding flavor to their butter.
Sun Prairie High School FFA members went to Creekside Elementary School on Monday, Dec. 12 to teach elementary students about agriculture as a part of the Food for America Program.
FFA Members created lessons and hands-on activities for approximately 65 fourth grade elementary students within three classrooms at Creekside. These lessons included butter making, animal breeds, crafts and bean seed planting.
The nine high school FFA members that took part in the program and conducted the lessons were Emily Sydow, Emma Washington, Devin McKnight, Jackson Nesbit, Kensey Adkins, Lydia Statz, Jensen Kaeppel, Lillian Nichols and William Worrell.
Wisconsin FFA states that, “The Food For America Program is an educational program focusing on agricultural literacy in elementary schools and communities. It is a program developed to assist FFA members and all agricultural education students in leadership skill development as they reach out to youth, peers and their entire communities by sharing the world of agriculture.”