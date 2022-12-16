Sun Prairie East and West High School Students received the opportunity to participate in adaptive sports Nov. 28-Dec. 1 in their physical education classes.
The high schools welcomed The Ability Center from Wauwatosa to teach students about adaptive sports and raise awareness about its endless possibilities.
Damian Buchman is the CEO and Founder of The Ability Center, and through the center’s Adaptive Scholastic Athletics Program, he travels with his team to schools across the state.
All students participated in three sports: wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and goalball.
Wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball are common, but goalball is unique in that everyone, no matter how blind they are, have to wear blind folding goggles to even the playing field. The ball has bells inside of it, so athletes must listen for the ball to stop it from getting past them.
Sun Prairie East Physical Education Teacher Lindi Winter said that they were able to bring the Ability Center in with a grant they applied for provided by the Sun Prairie Education Foundation and sponsored by Findorff.
“We run a unified PE class, which is a class that combines able-bodied students with our students with disabilities so they can experience the same kind of physical education that everybody else does,” Winter said. “It helps able-bodied humans to realize what it’s like to have a visual impairment or what it’s like to not have our legs to play basketball or volleyball.”
Buchman and The Ability Center’s mission is “to provide people impacted by disabilities with a daily opportunity to be fit, active, healthy, and to play.”
Buchman suffered devastating news when he was in seventh grade. He learned what it was like for his world to change overnight.
“I was diagnosed with bone cancer in my right leg and in my freshman year I was diagnosed in my left leg,” Buchman said. “Doctors didn’t expect me to see my 16th birthday. I learned what it was like to go from being able-bodied to having an ambulatory disability for the rest of my life.”
He founded The Ability Center so that people don’t feel left out like he did.
“Today, after 23 knee replacements and revisions, I am a one-in-a-billion survivor of my diagnosis who understands first hand what it’s like: to be left out, not to play, to be limited, to be granted access without an opportunity,” Buchman said. “I am blessed to be alive. The work of The Ability Center is simply my way to honor my survivorship and those who lost their battle.”
Buchman enjoys coming to schools to raise awareness and show students that it is a very competitive field and there are numerous scholarship opportunities. He said that all of us belong to one demographic, that he likes to call “Temporarily Able-Bodied People” or TABS.
“We are all going to have a need for greater access in our future,” Buchman said. “We are all borrowing a body today, that will not work the same tomorrow. Whether its disease, accident or the aging process, none of us can escape the need for different, adapted, or inclusive access in the future.”
Students enjoyed the unique experience of learning to play a sport without using their legs or vision for the first time.
“Able-bodied students get a perspective of what ability looks like,” Buchman said. “When they get in a chair and everyone is equal, they realize sport is sport and ability is ability. You get an athlete that is really good at basketball and take away their muscle memory, it doesn’t matter if they’re good at basketball. Usually the non-athletes are better on day one than the athletes are.”
To find out more information about the Ability Center, visit https://tacwi.org/.