During an active shooter drill last fall at Sun Prairie West High School, sophomore Aliza Kruger realized that classrooms were lacking important safety equipment.
Kruger, whose sister is a school shooting survivor, asked her classmates about Stop the Bleed and if the school had any bleeding control kits in the classroom.
Her fellow students didn’t know what she was talking about, so she took the problem into her own hands.
“I noticed there was a lack of kits and information about them around the school,” Kruger said. “I spoke up and I was invited to join the student safety ambassadors.”
The high school has AEDs with bleeding control kits in a few strategically placed locations, but Kruger’s concern was if people had to barricade themselves in a lockdown, they wouldn’t be able to access any life-saving medical supplies in classrooms. Bleeding control kits contain the necessary equipment required to prevent a person from bleeding out. These kits often contain a tourniquet, gloves, scissors, gauze, markers and an instruction card.
Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign that began in 2015 by the Department of Homeland Security in effort to help bystanders save lives before medical professionals arrive on scene. According to the Stop the Bleed Campaign website, death from loss of blood can occur in less than five minutes, which makes bystander action and accessible bleeding control kits essential.
Bleeding control kit saves Sun Prairie student
The bleeding control kits have proven to be life-saving in Sun Prairie schools before. West Associate Principal Chad Whalley recalled that the first bleeding control kit that was installed at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School a few years ago (now Central Heights Middle School) was used to save a life.
“A student punched a glass display case that broke and cut his wrist open,” Whalley said. “The day before, we happened to install a Stop the Bleed kit and it said it saved the kid’s life.”
Kruger is now in the process of determining where to purchase the supplies for the kits from. She is in conversation with administrators and nurses at the high school.
“Right now, they are determining where to buy the kits from to get their most bang for buck,” Whalley said. “We have to get name brand tourniquets, which are quite expensive. We also need to get fake limbs for practicing on.”
Kruger receives SPEF grant
After discussion with administrators, Kruger began the work needed to fund the kits.
“I applied for grants to get more kits so we can provide students with more information and training opportunities to potentially save lives,” Kruger said.
At just 15 years old, she is the first student to fill out a grant application for the Sun Prairie Education Foundation (SPEF). Normally, teachers or staff members would apply. Kruger asked for $3,000 to be able to fund each classroom in the school with a kit, but said she would appreciate it if East High School and Prairie Phoenix Academy also were able to put kits in every classroom.
“We were very impressed when we received the application,” SPEF and Sun Prairie Optimist Club member Lorie Candelmo said. “We never received one from a student before.”
Amazed by her motivation, the SPEF awarded $6,600 to Kruger in order to equip all three schools with bleeding control kits in every classroom. This will require approximately 330 kits. Kruger is still waiting to hear back from another grant that she applied for.
In addition, Kruger was honored as the Optimist Club’s Student of the Month in December for her commitment to making her school a safer place.
Kruger hopes to never have to be in a situation where anyone has to use the kits, but she wants people to be knowledgeable and prepared.
“I hope my project can have a positive impact on people,” Kruger said. “I hope it helps them feel more comfortable in school or public spaces.”
Bleeding control kits save school shooting victim
Kruger is new to Sun Prairie this year and her old school in California had the kits that ended up saving a life during a devastating tragedy.
“My sister is a school shooting survivor from a 2019 shooting,” Kruger said. “I have a lot of anxiety about school shootings already. It’s always in the back of my mind. When I saw the issue, it was too big for me to ignore.”
The shooting occurred at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, where her sister attended. Kruger was just down the road at the middle school on lockdown.
At the high school, a 16-year-old student shot five of his classmates before shooting himself. Two students were killed.
Kruger remembered that one of the victims was saved by a bleeding control kit.
“All the communities that haven’t had a shooting yet think that it won’t happen to them, but I just know personally that you can’t think like that,” Kruger said. “You have to be prepared for these situations.”
Raising awareness about the kits
School leaders plan to teach as many students and staff that are willing to learn how to use the kits.
“We are hoping to make a video with a lead trauma surgeon from UW,” Whalley said. “We can share the video and use it during homeroom. They will have Stop the Bleed practice available at lunch. We could also consider adding it to our health classes.”
Whalley added that the high school’s work isn’t just about applying safety skills in school, but equipping people with a life skill they can take everywhere they go.
“The perspective and ability of our students don’t get enough credit,” Whalley said. “Many adults don’t realize the strength and impact a teenager can have. Sometimes they get stuff done more effectively than adults do. Aliza was the leader in all of this. That’s what I love about it.”