Under the direction of Matt McVeigh, the Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble had its stage performance portion of the Sun Prairie Jazz Fest at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie West High School. The festival features clinicians from the Essentially Ellington high school jazz band competition, who coached participating bands from area high schools on jazz technique and performed with the Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble in a concert later that evening.
Trombone player Chris Fallis played for the Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble's stage set during the 30th annual Sun Prairie Jazz Fest on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie West High School. Essentially Ellington clinicians provided instructions for participating high school jazz bands. The ensemble is one of 15 finalist bands chosen to compete in the Essentially Ellington high school jazz band competition in Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City in May.
Under the direction of Matt McVeigh, the Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble had its stage performance portion of the Sun Prairie Jazz Fest at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie West High School. The festival features clinicians from the Essentially Ellington high school jazz band competition, who coached participating bands from area high schools on jazz technique and performed with the Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble in a concert later that evening.
Trombone player Chris Fallis played for the Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble's stage set during the 30th annual Sun Prairie Jazz Fest on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie West High School. Essentially Ellington clinicians provided instructions for participating high school jazz bands. The ensemble is one of 15 finalist bands chosen to compete in the Essentially Ellington high school jazz band competition in Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City in May.
Marcus Printup, a trumpet player for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15 that the Sun Prairie High School Jazz Ensemble is among 15 finalists for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 28th annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival.
The Essentially Ellington competition and festival is the hallmark program for the largest jazz education network in the world, set to take place May 11-13, 2023. This premier event will feature the top 15 high school-aged jazz bands from across the country as they perform and compete at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.
These finalists were selected from 100 high school jazz bands that submitted recordings of three tunes from the Essentially Ellington library, with over 2,000 member high school bands benefiting from free charts and resources as part of Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 2022-23 Essentially Ellington program.
This year marks the first time in program history that a Latin composer is featured with four tunes added to the library. Jazz at Lincoln Center made the first-ever publication of four works by Afro-Cuban-New York jazz and salsa pioneer Machito available to participating schools.
The Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble, directed by Matt McVeigh, will be joined by Beloit Memorial High School’s Jazz Band as the only other school from Wisconsin.
“Congratulations to this year’s finalist bands, the band directors, and the communities that participate in the Essentially Ellington program,” Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center Wynton Marsalis said. “We have heard so many fantastic young people over these 28 years. They have been a source of pride, of excitement, and of inspiration. This is always the highlight of our year. We look forward to seeing all of you in the House of Swing where we will celebrate you expressing yourselves, while listening intently to others, and extending the family of jazz.”
The three-day festival will provide students with workshops, jam sessions, rehearsals and performances and culminates in the annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Program, which has reached over 7,000 schools and independent bands in 58 countries.
This year’s competition will be judged by Marsalis, jazz arranger and composer Francisco Torres, top jazz drummer Jeff Hamilton, Essentially Ellington alumni and Jazz at Lincoln Center orchestra bass player, Carlos Henriquez and saxophonist, composer and previous Essentially Ellington finalist Alexa Tarantino.
“We are honored to welcome these exceptional schools to Jazz at Lincoln Center for workshops, performances, and competition in the creative and innovative spirit of Duke Ellington,” Vice President of Education at Jazz at Lincoln Center Todd Stoll said.
“This festival provides a unique opportunity for students and schools to be immersed in the world of jazz, and the expansion of our digital initiatives brings this important form of art education to even more students across the country," Stoll added. "Access to these digital initiatives not only helps foster an appreciation and understanding of jazz, but it also helps to develop critical thinking skills and creativity, which are essential in today’s world.”
Festival events, including the final concert featuring the top-placing bands and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, will be webcast live. Tickets will be on sale to the public in April.
For more information, including background, history and audio recordings of the Essentially Ellington repertoire, visit jazz.org/ellington. For live streaming information, visit jazzlive.com.