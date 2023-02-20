Marcus Printup, a trumpet player for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15 that the Sun Prairie High School Jazz Ensemble is among 15 finalists for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 28th annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival.

The Essentially Ellington competition and festival is the hallmark program for the largest jazz education network in the world, set to take place May 11-13, 2023. This premier event will feature the top 15 high school-aged jazz bands from across the country as they perform and compete at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

