The Sun Prairie Optimist Club announced four high school students in March as students of the month for their outstanding work: Nevaeh Tolson-Eveans and Calvin Henderson from Sun Prairie East, and Quinton Maddox and Brandon Jones from Sun Prairie West.
The students, along with their Black Student Union (BSU) Advisors, were invited to the club’s March 15 meeting to be recognized and receive their certificates.
“Nevaeh is the President of the Black Student Union and she shows leadership throughout the school, helping other students achieve their goals,” East BSU Advisor Reginald Williams said. “She is what we want out of a student.”
Tolson-Eveans wants to be a traveling nurse. She currently works at the Sun Prairie Health Care Center.
“I’ve always been a hands-on learner,” Tolson-Evans said. “I just applied for the STEM Program at Madison College.”
She helped organize many events this year, including the district-wide soul food night.
Henderson, a freshman at East, is one of the youngest students to ever be recognized by the Sun Prairie Optimists.
“Rarely do we have freshmen be recognized as students of the month for all the great work they do,” Optimist member Gary Hebl said.
Henderson said that he likes school, although it can be challenging.
“I learned to keep pushing myself,” Henderson said. “I believe in myself and know that I can do anything.”
He said that he wants to go to college and play basketball as far as it will take him.
“Calvin has stepped up his game and has grown to be a very mature young man,” Williams said. “He knows what he has to do to reach his goals.”
Williams added that Henderson isn’t afraid to take control of situations and sometimes his classmates will listen to him better than the advisors.
“These two are my go-to,” Williams said. “Nevaeh takes care of the girls and Calvin takes care of the boys.”
At Sun Prairie West, Maddox is a leader not only with BSU, but is the secretary of the Asian Club as well.
“I was unfamiliar with Quinton at the beginning of the year, but we became acquainted with his leadership and his ability to take charge,” West BSU Advisor Felix Giboney said. “He is a pivotal figure for several clubs and groups throughout the school and has no problem speaking up for what he believes in.”
Maddox said he helped run the BSU’s first fundraiser in January when he recognized they were behind other clubs in terms of raising money.
“I work with CEOs of tomorrow,” Maddox said. “I help the community by teaching kids about finance. I will be pitching my business soon and I am pursuing a business degree in social entrepreneurship.”
Jones is a senior at West who will be attending Columbia College in Chicago this fall.
“Brandon is a positive influence to his peers and staff,” Giboney said. He maintains an uplifting demeanor and on days when I need a little positivity, Brandon is my go to.”
In addition to BSU, Jones is involved in basketball and track and field. He said that he just tries to approach every situation with positivity.
“Brandon shows nothing but positivity,” Giboney said. “He is a quiet individual who makes his voice heard when needed.”