The Sun Prairie Area School District released its plan to make up multiple school days during the 2022-23 school year that were canceled by winter weather.
The decision to cancel school and plan make-up days are not taken lightly. According to the district’s communications director, Patti Lux, their planning process for the make-up of instructional minutes in accordance with the state law took the following factors into account:
• Avoiding the addition of minutes to the last day of school due to the Graduation Ceremony that evening;
• Avoiding the addition of days post-graduation and into the week of June 12.
The district has different plans at the elementary, middle school and high school level to appropriately accommodate all students.
Elementary Plan
For all elementary schools, four minutes were added to each school day as of Monday, March 6. The new school day schedule for elementary schools are 7:36 a.m.-2:40 p.m., with the exception of the 1:30 p.m. early release on Thursday.
The buses arrive early enough at the elementary level, so bus times have remained the same.
At the 4-year-old Kindergarten level, four minutes were added to the beginning of class and two minutes at the end of class as of March 6. The new 4K a.m. times for elementary school sites are 7:36 a.m.-10:25 a.m. and the times for community partner sites are 7:46 a.m.-10:35 a.m. Bus times for Creekside, Northside and Token Springs remain the same, while buses for all other locations are five minutes earlier.
The new 4K p.m. times are 11:35 a.m.-2:40 p.m. (1:30 p.m. release on Thursdays) for elementary school sites and 11:25 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (1:20 p.m. release on Thursdays) for community partner sites. Bus times are five minutes earlier for all locations.
Middle School Plan
For grades 6-8, the first make-up day is Friday, April 7. That Friday will be a virtual asynchronous learning day for students at home and they will not attend school. April 7 is a scheduled professional development day for staff. Students will receive learning opportunities from their teachers to complete at home. This day will be a “B Day” for students.
According to Lux, the plans for asynchronous learning on April 7 are still being developed with principals and staff and more details will be provided over the next few weeks.
Parents and caregivers of students with Individualized Education Plans who participate in Essential Elements will receive activities aligned to the essential elements from their child’s contact teacher.
In addition, Friday, May 26 was previously scheduled to be a professional development day for staff, but now all students will attend school in person. May 26 will be an “A Day.”
High School Plan
On Tuesday, March 7 students in grades 9, 10 and 12 engaged in asynchronous learning activities at home and. Students in grade 11 went to school in person to take the ACT Exam.
Students in grades 9, 10, and 12 received learning opportunities from their teachers to complete at home via Google classroom to turn in no later than 3:45 p.m. on March 7.
On Wednesday, March 29, juniors and seniors will engage in asynchronous learning activities at home and will not attend school. Freshman and sophomore will attend school in person to take the PreACT Secure Exam for a full school day. March 29 will be an “A Day.”
In addition, select staff will be released from test proctoring responsibilities to provide a half-day of in-person instruction on March 7 and March 29 for students with Individualized Education Plans who are educated in the Essential Elements. These students and parents have already been notified.
On Friday April 7, all students in grades 9-12 will be completing asynchronous learning activities from home and will not attend school. April 7 is a scheduled professional development day for staff. It will be a “B Day” for students. No students will be present on campus on April 7 due to mandatory staff professional development.
On Friday May 26, all students will attend school in person and it will be an “A Day.” This day was previously scheduled as a professional development day for staff.
Getting a hotspot
Not every student has access to fast and reliable internet, so there are hotspots available for high school students to check out from their school libraries if they are in need of broadband access to complete asynchronous assignments. Unreturned devices may result in a fine.
To learn more about how the district determines weather cancelations, view the screencast made by Superintendent Brad Saron: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVRz3tVJcrc.