Virtual Learning

The Sun Prairie Area School District has created different solutions to make up days of lost instruction due to winter weather, otherwise known as Snow Days. The district will have hotspots available for high school students who do not have broadband internet access.

 Metro Creative Connection

The Sun Prairie Area School District released its plan to make up multiple school days during the 2022-23 school year that were canceled by winter weather.

The decision to cancel school and plan make-up days are not taken lightly. According to the district’s communications director, Patti Lux, their planning process for the make-up of instructional minutes in accordance with the state law took the following factors into account:

