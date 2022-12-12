The Sun Prairie School Board on Dec. 5 unanimously approved a measure to add boys volleyball at the high school level starting in the fall of 2023.
According to Athletic Director Eric Nee and Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter who prepared the report, the first two years of the boys volleyball program will be a Sun Prairie High School United team, with participation from both high schools.
Boys volleyball is always one of the top sports students asked for in recent sports interest surveys. Expected participation is 20 students from each high school.
“The district is proud to propose this opportunity for the students,” the report said. “With an awareness of Title IX compliance, during the 2022-23 school year, the District offered girls wrestling as a school sponsored sport. Moving forward, the District will continue to pursue girls wrestling invitationals for our female wrestlers and bring on an additional girls wrestling coach.” Boys volleyball is a WIAA recognized fall sport. The first two seasons will be a co-op team with Sun Prairie West hosting.
Each high school would get their own team beginning in the 2025-26 school year if numbers support two stand alone programs.
The estimated total cost for this approval is $28,350, which includes uniforms, equipment, coaches, officials, transportation and entry fees.
Hourly wage
increase OK’dThe school board also approved increasing wages for district hourly employees in order to keep up with the competitive wages in Dane County.
The total cost is approximately $182,000 and will bring current base wages up to the recommended base wages beginning in January of 2023. This increase was determined by the hourly staff wage study conducted in the spring of 2022.
“It’s important that we move forward with these increases to keep competitive with the hourly wage market,” SPASD Director of Human Resources Chris Sadler said. This allows the school district to keep pace with current wages in hourly positions and allow for our current compensation structure to ensure our wages are competitive moving forward.
Restorative Justice practices reviewedIn addition, Director of Systemic Equity and Inclusion Michael Morgan, along with restorative justice coaches Elizabeth Hardy and Kari Lundquist, updated the school board on their restorative practices at the middle school level.
“The idea of restorative justice is to come together to make an agreement that addresses the harm that was caused,” Hardy said.
Board Clerk Carol Albright asked if they could differentiate between punishment and consequences.
Hardy said the two “embrace each other’s philosophies more than it sounds like they do. It’s all about teaching and learning from your mistakes. There can be positive consequences or negative consequences.”
She added that the end goal is to eliminate having to hand out punishments like referrals or detentions.
“I’m interested in seeing how things unfold,” Board Treasurer Latoya Holiday said. “I’m a mom of four and I believe in discipline. The world is made up of rules and regulations that adults have to follow. There are consequences and punishments if we don’t follow the law of the land.”
Holiday added that she wrestles with this fine line between the types of practices when approaching students’ poor decision making in these students.
“Where is that line?” Holiday asked. “I don’t want kids leaving school thinking they can do what they want and people are just going to take you down and have a circle. That’s not going to happen in every situation in life. However, I think there’s great promise in models like this.”
Lundquist responded with how they handle these situations at Prairie View Middle School.
“With kids, we say to them your actions still have consequences, but what we are trying to do is help them process through their actions and the harm it caused others,” Lundquist said. “Kids are starting to advocate for themselves when they feel dis-regulated or if they see a potential conflict rising.”
Lundquist added that students have reached out asking for a circle to talk with a person about a conflict.
“We still have a traditional school model of ‘x’ happens, ‘y’ is your consequence,” Lundquist said. “With restorative justice, its job is to prevent students from repeatedly making the same poor decisions.”