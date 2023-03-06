School Board meeting in new board room
The Sun Prairie school board meets in the new board room at the Hilltop Campus. 

 Jeromey Hodsdon

The Sun Prairie School Board unanimously approved the $462,500 order of 250 SMART Boards at the Feb. 27 board meeting.

These SMART Boards are intended to replace the old one’s purchased in 2009 through the Federal JOBS (Jumpstart Our Business Startups) Act.

