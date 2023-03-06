The Sun Prairie School Board unanimously approved the $462,500 order of 250 SMART Boards at the Feb. 27 board meeting.
These SMART Boards are intended to replace the old one’s purchased in 2009 through the Federal JOBS (Jumpstart Our Business Startups) Act.
Director of Digital Media, Innovation and Strategy Curt Mould said that a large portion of the devices purchased in 2009 have reached their end-of-life, meaning the functioning, replacement and repair is no longer possible.
Mould said that the district accepted the lowest bid of $462,500 from CDW Government to replace SMART Board displays at all three middle schools and East High School. The funds will come from the 2019 capital referendum.
“In the lead-up to the planning for technology purchases following the successful passage of the 2019 referendum, several models of interactive displays were considered,” Mould said. “Staff members were provided with opportunities to use the devices in the library, and several models were purchased for various classrooms for long-term testing.
In the process, one manufacturer, Newline, ceased to produce the educational version of a display. This is the model the district selected for use by both teaching and technology staff. The Newline display was used recently to equip West High School. Mould also said that the district will have to replace the same outdated technology in elementary schools in the next couple of years.
Board reduces officer positions
The board passed revisions to the role of student board representatives, the board’s purpose, officers’ roles and the superintendent’s job description.
The biggest change from these revisions is that the board has condensed the roles of six officer positions into just three officers going forward. The six officer positions were president, vice president, treasurer, clerk, deputy clerk and governance officer. The three new positions are president, vice president/governance officer and treasurer/clerk.
Another change is the decision to have just one student representative from Prairie Phoenix Academy after discussions with the school’s principal due to their smaller population size. The representative can be in any grade. West and East High Schools will continue to have a junior and a senior representative.
Other changes were updating language and terminology to better reflect the district’s mission statements and goals.