The Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved the 2022-23 annual budget and tax levy at the Oct. 24 meeting.
Since the Oct. 10 annual electors meeting, enrollment, equalized state aid and equalized property value have all been verified. Consequently, the following changes to the annual budget were laid out by Director of Business and Finance Phil Frei:
Open enrollment-in transfer from other districts was increased by $209,000 to reflect the 3rd Friday open enrolled students.
Equalized aid increased by $210,000 based on the state formula calculation.
Property taxes increased by $112,759 due to an increase in private school vouchers and independent charter schools that are funded through the local tax levy.
A $360,000 decrease in summer school budget to reflect the actual summer school expenses.
A $55,000 increase in the natural gas budget to reflect rising prices.
A $140,000 decrease in open enrollment-out budget to reflect actual open enrollment.
A $65,000 increase in private school vouchers to reflect actual costs.
A $100,000 increase in independent charter school budget to reflect actual costs.
The approved 2022-23 tax levy is $72,323,485. According to Frei, equalized aid went up 2.4%, equalized property value grew by 14.7% in the district to a total property value of $6.9 billion and the district had more than $115 million of new construction.
“If you take our tax levy of $72,323,485 divided by the property value you get the mill rate. With a successful referendum, our mill rate of 10.52 will be the lowest in the last 15 years.”
This is a $1.09 decrease from this past year’s mill rate of $11.61. Homeowners would pay $10.52 per $1,000 dollars of property value. In other words, a house with a property value of $300,000 would pay school-purposed property taxes of $3,156 when tax bills arrive in late November or early December.
In addition, the board approved a proclamation declaring November Native American Heritage Month. Executive Assistant for Operational Leadership Georgia Kindstrom read the proclamation. The proclamation acknowledges that the district resides on the ancestral homeland of the Ho-Chunk Nation and that the district will provide instruction in the “history, culture and tribal sovereignty of the American Indian nations in the state.” In addition, the board recommends retiring the use of Native American mascots. symbols. images, logos and nicknames.
“The board further commits to working with our Indigenous community and our legislators to write and pass legislation to officially require that retirement,” Kindstrom read from the proclamation. “The Board of Education strongly encourages our staff and community members to observe, recognize and celebrate the culture, heritage, traditions, languages and stories of Native Americans.”
Other board action included Employee Health Insurance Updates, where the district is being proactive by lowering its medical loss ratio to attract insurance companies with its current five-year plan with Dean expiring next year. The district is achieving this by recently adding the Employee Wellness Clinic at Central Heights and adding health care plan options. The board approved the option for employees to choose between three different plans and adjusting coinsurance and copays within those plans.
The board approved the $430,500 bid from Robinson Brothers Environmental to raze Prairie Phoenix Academy at 160 South St., $442,115 to Findorff for site restoration, fencing and project management, and $250,000 to be used for demolition of other properties and site restoration needs.
The total project cost is $1,122,615. These costs were already accounted for in the 2019 capital referendum. Work will begin in November and will be completed during winter.